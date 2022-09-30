Michigan high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 6, 2022

Get the latest Michigan high school football scores on SBLive as Week 6 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 6 of the Michigan high school football season kicks off Friday (September 30) and continues Saturday with dozens of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Michigan including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Michigan high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 7 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Michigan high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Michigan:

How the SBLive power 25 Michigan high school football teams fared in week 5

SBLive's week 6 Michigan high school football Power 25 Rankings

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week?

Full football coverage on SBLive Michigan