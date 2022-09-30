ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Sanibel, FL
Sanibel, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mail pick-up location for Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Captiva residents

If you are a resident of Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel or Captiva, you can still get your mail even if you can’t get to your home. The United States Postal Service says residents of those cities can collect their mail at the Six Mile Cypress Annex Building at 14651 Ben C. Pratt and 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy.
SANIBEL, FL
Click10.com

Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
FORT MYERS, FL
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
CBS News

Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"

The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
SANIBEL, FL

