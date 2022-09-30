ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Culture Calendar: Theatre Bizarre, Ringwald Theatre’s Sweet 16, and a New Book from Colpa Press

By Ryan Patrick Hooper
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 4 days ago

Detroit’s Greatest Party Returns This Halloween Season

After a pandemic hiatus, Theatre Bizarre returns to the Masonic Temple this year. Travel + Leisure has called it “the world’s most spectacular masquerade party,” and it’s not an exaggeration.

Theatre Bizarre brings to life the artistic vision of John Dunivant, who marries the whimsy of Tim Burton’s aesthetic with a deep affection for pre-Depression carnival sideshows.

Patrons dress in elaborate costumes pulled from pop culture or their own imagination, sometimes even bringing to life characters Dunivant has drawn in the past or expanding his universe with their own takes on his designs.

Spanning a maze of rooms and multiple floors, Theatre Bizarre is immersive and rich at every turn — fire-breathers in one room, body suspension in another, live music in the ballroom.

If you woke up from a coma in the middle of Theatre Bizarre, you’d be convinced this was the new reality. If you’re looking to avoid crowds, the gala events on Fridays offer a more curated experience for a much smaller audience.

If you haven’t been before, however, the full-on Saturday affair is one of the greatest experiences you can have in the city.

Theatre Bizarre spans two weekends in October (Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22) and takes place at the Masonic Temple. Find more info via their official website, theatrebizarre.com .

A Key Cog in Detroit’s Indie Theater Scene Celebrates its Sweet 16

It feels like The Ringwald Theatre is perpetually under the radar, and that’s a damn shame. With a relatively new location inside of the queer community center Affirmations in Ferndale, it’s well worth a visit.

To celebrate 16 years of alternative theater programming, The Ringwald and its creative crew announced a “sweet 16” season that includes Misery , the Stephen King classic-turned-movie by one of the all-time greatest screenwriters, William Goldman.

There’s always an inclusive twist with Ringwald’s productions, so even if you already know the story oh so well, don’t expect this to be a straight-ahead adaptation. The Ringwald Theatre’s adaptation of Misery runs from Oct. 7 through Oct. 31 with showtimes ev- ery Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Tickets are $15 to $25 and available through their website, theringwald.com .

Detroit’s ’90s Rave Culture Design Gets its Due in New Book

A new book from Colpa Press is bringing a niche piece of Detroit’s design aesthetic to the forefront. At the height of the city’s rave scene in the ’90s, flyers were the counterculture message board that spread the word about where events were taking place — usually off the radar in illegal locations, so many simply listed a phone number to call for the address.

Amateur archivist Nicky Warczak started collecting these flyers for an Instagram page before publishing it in book form, joining a lineup from Colpa Press that includes similar flyers from places like Paris, New York, and London (which also lets you know where Detroit sits in the lexicon of great parties, great design, and great music).

It’s an ultimate niche time capsule that any design fan will adore, offering a window into one of the most significant eras in Detroit music history. Detroit Rave Flyers 1993-1999 by Nicky Warczak for Colpa Press is out now.

The post Culture Calendar: Theatre Bizarre, Ringwald Theatre’s Sweet 16, and a New Book from Colpa Press appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hour Detroit Magazine

Spirited Stories in Detroit Bars

As gathering places for the sharing of ideas and political opinions, for trade and storytelling and celebration and mourning, bars are powerful repositories of emotion — and spirits, in both the physical and ethereal senses of the word. One common rationale behind the existence of haunted structures is the stone tape theory, which holds that […] The post Spirited Stories in Detroit Bars appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

New Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Opens at Detroit Institute of Arts

Looking at a portrait titled “The Postman,” Josien van Gogh talked about her great-uncle’s time in Ireland, when the locals wanted him out of town and a disagreement with artist Paul Gaugin led to van Gogh famously cutting off his own ear. “The Postman” offers a slightly different view of the troubled painter during his […] The post New Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Opens at Detroit Institute of Arts appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Ferndale, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Paris Township, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Way It Was — Detroit Civic Center

1959 If one had to assign a title to this image, “Detroit’s Confluence of the Old and New” would be as fitting as any. The city’s architectural landscape was changing after World War II, particularly as the new Civic Center buildings sprang up. Old structures were beginning to come down, and fresh faces were replacing […] The post The Way It Was — Detroit Civic Center appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Editor’s Letter: Top Doctors List 2022

I knew from the moment my scalpel sliced through the skin of the fetal pig that I did not want to be a surgeon. Or a doctor. Although I had some wonderful science teachers at Clawson Junior High and High School, it was just never my thing. Mrs. Dutton’s creative writing class, where I could […] The post Editor’s Letter: Top Doctors List 2022 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Fall Foliage Tours in Michigan Worth The Drive

Looking for a new place to peep the changing leaves this fall? Check out these five fall foliage tours with driving through this time of year. Huron River Drive Route: From Ann Arbor to Dexter This 10-mile stretch along the Huron River features five nature preserves (Barton, Bird Hills, Kuebler Langford, Brokaw, and Burns-Stokes) and three […] The post Fall Foliage Tours in Michigan Worth The Drive appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringwald
Hour Detroit Magazine

Goodnite Gracie’s Kentucky Buck Recipe

Goodnite Gracie’s is a retro-inspired martini bar in Royal Oak that offers a wide variety of unique drinks including a sour raspberry martini, a pomegranate-blueberry mule and the Kentucky Buck — a cocktail that features Four Roses Bourbon, muddled strawberries, Angostura bitters and more. Learn how to make a Kentucky Buck at home with this […] The post Goodnite Gracie’s Kentucky Buck Recipe appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
19
Followers
18
Post
882
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy