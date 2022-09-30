Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wausau Events announces event schedule for 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced the line-up for event for 2023. Its season will include many traditional events while incorporating events that have not returned since the pandemic. The entire 2023 Schedule of Events includes:. • Winter Brew Fest: January 27, 2023 – Wausau Elks Lodge.
WSAW
Wausau’s first-ever walking light show ‘Blossom Of Lights’ to begin Oct. 6
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens will transform into an illuminated forest during a unique walking light show. Blossom of Lights is Thursday-Saturday Oct. 6-29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is Wausau’s first-ever walking light show. Organizers are hoping to attract 6,000 during the course of the event. Darcie...
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
WSAW
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WSAW
7 Things You Need to Know - Oct. 4, 2022
New grant program aimed at helping people treat or replace contaminated wells. Grand Theater begins shows for 2022/23 season, many shows already sold out. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. The 7 Things You Need To Know for October 3rd, 2022.
WSAW
DNR launches new $10M grant program for contaminated private wells
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Fixing a contaminated private well can cost you thousands of dollars. If that’s an issue for you, you might be in luck. Monday, Oct. 3rd is the first day you can submit an application to the DNR towards their new $10 Million Grant Program addressing contaminated private wells.
wpr.org
Without universal free lunch, Wisconsin school districts see some students skipping meals
Karen Fochs spends a lot of her work week visiting kitchens and cafeterias in the Wausau School District. As the director of School Nutrition Services in the central Wisconsin district, she likes to make sure the meals the school is providing are well received. But this year she noticed something...
cwbradio.com
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
WSAW
7th Congressional candidates debate at Lakeland High School
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The two candidates for Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District went head-to-head Tuesday in their first debate. Students from Lakeland high school in Minocqua hosted and conducted the discussion, giving the area’s younger generation a chance to express their concerns and interests. Representative Tiffany talked about...
wearegreenbay.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids native, former Badger Vince Biegel holds high praise for Paul Chryst upon firing
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Upon hearing the news of his college coach’s firing, Vince Biegel cannot help but reflect on Paul Chryst’s impact. “He’s done a ton for me as a person, as an individual,” says Vince Biegel, Badgers Linebacker (2013-2016). “Off the field but then also just as a football player, as well.”
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week, turning cool Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. Additional cloud cover to roll into the region ahead of a cold front. Mostly cloudy skies likely. A cold front moves in from the west Wednesday and will spark chances for some showers and thunderstorms periodically. Possible scattered showers Wednesday morning and afternoon, but a better risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms to move in for Wednesday evening and night.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Arrested for Drug Charges
A Marshfield woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 2:19pm on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. As a result, the 35-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of Other Non-Narcotic Prescription Drugs.
waupacanow.com
Carjacking suspect arrested
Bayfield County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 23-year-old New London man suspected of stealing a vehicle from an elderly man in Clintonville. Waupaca County Judge Troy Nielsen issued a warrant on Sept. 21 for the arrest of Seth A. Genereau. Genereau was charged with robbery with use of force, operating...
WSAW
Man convicted of killing Diemel brothers pleads guilty in federal fraud case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WBAY) - A Missouri man sentenced to life in state prison for killing two brothers from Shawano County has been found guilty in a federal fraud case. On Oct. 4, Garland Nelson appeared in a federal court room in Kansas City. He pleaded guilty to counts one and two in the indictment--Fraud and Unlawful Transport of Firearms. Sentencing is scheduled for March 23, 2023 at 11 a.m.
