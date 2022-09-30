WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. Additional cloud cover to roll into the region ahead of a cold front. Mostly cloudy skies likely. A cold front moves in from the west Wednesday and will spark chances for some showers and thunderstorms periodically. Possible scattered showers Wednesday morning and afternoon, but a better risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms to move in for Wednesday evening and night.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO