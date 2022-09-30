ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Wausau Events announces event schedule for 2023

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced the line-up for event for 2023. Its season will include many traditional events while incorporating events that have not returned since the pandemic. The entire 2023 Schedule of Events includes:. • Winter Brew Fest: January 27, 2023 – Wausau Elks Lodge.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

7 Things You Need to Know - Oct. 4, 2022

New grant program aimed at helping people treat or replace contaminated wells. Grand Theater begins shows for 2022/23 season, many shows already sold out. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. The 7 Things You Need To Know for October 3rd, 2022.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield

Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

7th Congressional candidates debate at Lakeland High School

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The two candidates for Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District went head-to-head Tuesday in their first debate. Students from Lakeland high school in Minocqua hosted and conducted the discussion, giving the area’s younger generation a chance to express their concerns and interests. Representative Tiffany talked about...
MINOCQUA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week, turning cool Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. Additional cloud cover to roll into the region ahead of a cold front. Mostly cloudy skies likely. A cold front moves in from the west Wednesday and will spark chances for some showers and thunderstorms periodically. Possible scattered showers Wednesday morning and afternoon, but a better risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms to move in for Wednesday evening and night.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash

Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
UNITY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Woman Arrested for Drug Charges

A Marshfield woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 2:19pm on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. As a result, the 35-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of Other Non-Narcotic Prescription Drugs.
MARSHFIELD, WI
waupacanow.com

Carjacking suspect arrested

Bayfield County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 23-year-old New London man suspected of stealing a vehicle from an elderly man in Clintonville. Waupaca County Judge Troy Nielsen issued a warrant on Sept. 21 for the arrest of Seth A. Genereau. Genereau was charged with robbery with use of force, operating...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WSAW

Man convicted of killing Diemel brothers pleads guilty in federal fraud case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WBAY) - A Missouri man sentenced to life in state prison for killing two brothers from Shawano County has been found guilty in a federal fraud case. On Oct. 4, Garland Nelson appeared in a federal court room in Kansas City. He pleaded guilty to counts one and two in the indictment--Fraud and Unlawful Transport of Firearms. Sentencing is scheduled for March 23, 2023 at 11 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO

