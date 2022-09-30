ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Twisted Love Triangle With Former Flame Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber’s highly publicized romances have been a hot topic for years now — and his wife, Hailey Bieber, finally broke her strong-held silence on her role in it all. The bombshell joined the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, September 28, to finally lay hateful rumors to rest regarding any potential that her husband was unfaithful while dating Selena Gomez many years ago.
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena

Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
Hailey Bieber denies chants of ‘Selena’ made her cry on Met Gala red carpet: ‘Not true’

Hailey Bieber has addressed rumours that she cried at the Met Gala after the crowd began chanting “Selena, Selena” in reference to her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.The model, 25, opened up about the incident, which took place on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, where she said that it was “not true” that the chanting made her cry.“So, yes, I could hear everyone screaming. And, again, I think there’s a certain part of you that has a numbness. I was, like, really...
Hailey Bieber’s ‘brownie glazed lips’ spark backlash

This is one dessert people aren’t enjoying.  Hailey Bieber’s no stranger to causing a social media stir with her beauty tutorials; fans went wild for her “glazed donut” nails this summer, and her signature skincare trend of the same name even inspired the launch of her own line, Rhode. But Bieber’s “brownie glazed lips” have people talking for all the wrong reasons. Back in September, Justin Bieber’s wife shared her latest makeup look on TikTok with the caption, “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips” — and now, a number of commenters are calling her out for cultural appropriation. Bieber created her...
Justin Bieber ‘Applauds’ Hailey For Publicly Addressing His Past With Selena Gomez: It Showed ‘Courage’

Justin Bieber is “proud” of his wife Hailey Baldwin after she faced down her nerves and spoke openly about the timeline of their love life on the Sept. 28th episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. The Rhode Beauty founder, 25, got very candid about her love life with Justin and finally put to bed the long-running rumors that their romance overlapped with his 8 year on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez. “Justin couldn’t be more proud of Hailey right now. He knows doing this interview wasn’t easy and it wasn’t a decision she took lightly but she felt it was something that needed to be done at one point or another,” says a source close to the 28-year-old Grammy winner.
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album

Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
'All hell broke loose': Scooter Braun admits 'regret' over Taylor Swift feud as he explains what happened with his purchase of Big Machine Records

Scooter Braun is speaking about his controversial acquisition of Big Machine Records in 2019 that resulted in Taylor Swift accusing the mogul of being a 'manipulative bully.'. The 41-year-old music manager appeared on the NPR podcast, The Limits with Jay Williams, this week and spoke about the deal which granted him the rights to music from multiple artists including Swift's first six albums.
Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend

Kim Kardashian is keen to become pals with Florence Pugh. The SKIMS founder recently confessed she is “obsessed” with the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles, and now it’s claimed the 41-year-old reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Brit.
