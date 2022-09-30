ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

COLUMBIA, KY (October 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Florida family evacuates Hurricane Ian; sought shelter in the Bluegrass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hurricane Ian is devastating many parts of the Southwest Coast of Florida. Many Florida residents are fleeing the state in an effort to save themselves from the damaging storms. One family in particular seeking shelter here in the Bluegrass. David Bybee, his girlfriend, Mary Harper,...
FLORIDA STATE
WBKO

Hay Bale Trail returns to Logan County for the seventh year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the Hay Bale Trail’s seventh year back in Logan County, and community members are getting more and more creative. “We have saw some of the most amazing creations in the last seven years. It’s hard to believe some people are as creative as they are. We’ve had the Disney castle, we’ve had the ‘UP’ house,” said the executive director of Logan County tourism, Dee Dee Brown.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Vehicles And Wooden Statue Damaged In Hopkinsville

Two vehicles along with a wooden statue were found damaged in two separate incidents in Hopkinsville Sunday. Hopkinsville Police say someone slashed the tires on a 2020 Honda Accord and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade on Lee Lane Sunday afternoon. In a separate incident a wooden Bigfoot statue was pushed over...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BGPD Chaplain Bill Wade passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has announced the passing of Chaplin Bill Wade. On Friday, September 30, 2022, the BGPD made the announcement in a Facebook post that read,. “With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Chaplain Bill Wade. Bill selflessly served the City...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

California-based company to film movie in Barren County through October

GLASGOW — Locals could have the chance to be featured in a television movie as crews begin filming in Barren County in October. MacLean Lessenberry, the executive director of the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Convention and Commission, said California-based American Cinema International has sent production crews to the area to “scout” areas to film.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)

A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
PEMBROKE, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
WBKO

BGPD looking for two suspects in local burglary

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway. U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

“Sleep out for the homeless” at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Western’s campus collegiate organization Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. held their annual sleep out for the homeless event. “Sleep out for the homeless” is a national initiative by the fraternity to raise awareness for those who struggle with day to day life on the street. Students who participated in the event camped out on south lawn from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

