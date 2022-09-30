ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Pro Mobile Service Will Expand In U.S.

A major component of Ford’s plan to generate billions in revenue from connected vehicle services lies in its advanced driver-assist technologies and Ford Pro subscriptions, and as such, the automaker has rolled out a number of those services in recent months. That includes the Fleet Management Software suite for FoMoCo’s commercial side of the business, as well as the Ford Pro Mobile Service, which originally launched in the UK and Germany and has grown rapidly in the months since. As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Pro Mobile Service is set to expand in Europe over the coming months and years, but that’s also the case with the U.S., it seems.
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Tow Test Shows Limits Of Pickup: Video

The Ford F-150 Lightning has been a hit with consumers and critics alike thus far, earning accolades and positive reviews essentially across the board. However, like all EVs, the F-150 Lightning has some limitations – the biggest of which are related to charging speed and the effect that towing has on range. Though Ford F-150 Lightning buyers get some free charging with their purchase, the existing charging network has proven to be inadequate and unreliable even by Ford CEO Jim Farley’s own admission, prompting the automaker to launch its own “Charge Angels” program to sniff out broken chargers and third-party charging network Electrify America to release a quality pledge recently. These problems also became glaringly obvious during Edmunds‘ recent towing test with the EV pickup, too.
104.1 WIKY

Ford, GM upgrade their heavy-duty pickup profit machines

DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co on Tuesday took the wraps off the latest version of its Super Duty pickup, providing a look at how the U.S. automaker will manage one of the biggest challenges confronting Detroit. The problem: How to modernize the largest combustion pickups to keep demand...
Motorious

Ford Has Tens Of Thousands Of Unfinished Vehicles, Still

Shocking those who haven’t been paying attention, Ford stated in a news release on September 19 it has between 40,000 and 45,000 unfinished vehicles sitting around. This has been a problem for some time, and not only for the Blue Oval, however the news rippled through the media. With the automaker’s third quarter earnings coming in about a month, some aren’t feeling so chipper about the outlook.
Top Speed

Ford Refuses to Ditch the Internal Combustion Engine

Ford still sees growing profits in selling combustion cars because rivals are leaving the market. Potentially, this is supposed to give the marque a more sales and a higher market share. In an interview with CNN Business, Ford Blue president, Kumar Galhotra, explained that the ICE vehicles will eventually be phased out at one point but until then Ford wants to satisfy customers' demand.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
CarBuzz.com

Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection

If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
