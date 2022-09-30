ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Former eHealth CEO sentenced to prison for fraud

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48k2Tc_0iGpRRcO00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former CEO of eHealth Global Technologies was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison after he was convicted of fraud and filing a false tax return.

In May 2011, 51-year-old Michael Margiotta signed a contract with Healthcare Network Alliance, LLC (HCNA), which was owned by his wife. The agreement was that HCNA would be compensated if eHealth hired candidates that were referred to them.

Between June 2011 and January 2014, officials said Margiotta knowingly caused HCNA to submit invoices for recruitment services that they did not provide, such as an invoice requesting $44,000 for recruiting an employee that HCNA did not recruit.

Margotta caused them to submit fraudulent invoices for approximately 23 employees that were not recruited, which totaled over $380,000. He also filed a false tax return for 2013, claiming income of $260,334 when his actual income was over $611,000.

In addition to serving 46 months in prison, Margiotta was also ordered to pay over $914,000 in restitution to the IRS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Opening statements, testimonies begin in Kirk Ashton Trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Opening statements and testimonies began on Tuesday, in the Kirk Ashton trial. The former Northwood Elementary School principal pleaded not guilty to 25 charges, and is facing allegations of sexual abuse from over 20 alleged victims. He was arrested in April of 2021. The Assistant District Attorney’s opening statement focused on the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Jail Bureau

In this week's Crime Stoppers, Major James McGowan from Monroe County's Jail Bureau highlight the members of the jail bureau and the work they do. He also discusses the new hiring opportunity coming up with the jail civil service test in December.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Officer's murder stemmed from investigation into large-scale drug ring

Rochester, N.Y. — The murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz happened during an investigation into a large-scale marijuana distribution network, and a string of escalating violence between rival gangs, the Rochester Police Department announced Tuesday. Police had been investigating the network, which they said was run by Brandon Washington, throughout...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: That text message is not from the IRS! Why the agency is sounding the alarm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The IRS wants you to keep your money. That’s because thousands of IRS impersonators are trying to steal it. And the agency has issued a warning of a dramatic increase in smishing attacks done by thieves impersonating as the IRS. According to FTC data, the number of smishing government impersonators has increased threefold in less than a year. Smishing combines the letters SMS (Short Message Service) and phishing. It’s the act of trying to steal your personal information by text message. And it doesn’t get much more serious than the warning from IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Jury selection begins in Kirk Ashton trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing dozens of students, many during school hours. Ashton was arrested in April, 2021, pleaded not guilty to 25 charges, and resigned that September. Ashton had been Northwood’s principal since 2004. When he […]
HILTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Ehealth#Prison#Hcna#Nexstar Media Inc
localsyr.com

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

High honors for Eastman Kodak

Rochester, N.Y. — Eastman Kodak received a major honor Monday. The American Chemical Society named the company a National Historic Chemical Landmark for its contributions to chemistry and innovation. Kodak has been designated as "the birthplace of consumer photography.”. "This honor, representing not Kodak but the people of kodak,"...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy