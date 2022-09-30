Read full article on original website
Willie Ray Fairley looking for driver as team preps to travel to feed Florida hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa(KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team are looking for an experienced driver as they prepare to head to Florida to feed hurricane victims. Fairley announced he would be taking a team to Fort...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?
37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
Cedar Rapids puts on 'Move More Week' for Healthiest State Initiative
The death toll is rising in Florida from Hurricane Ian, as ABC reports 103 deaths. US Supreme Court to take up key voting rights case from Alabama. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up a key voting rights case from Alabama. Loretta Lynn dies at 90. Updated: 4...
bleedingheartland.com
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
KCRG.com
Colder Conditions on the Way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Finally some changes. Clouds are expected to increase tonight as one of two systems pushes east. This will bring a different weather regime to the state. Isolated showers are likely to develop as the front moves through. Any rain amounts are expected to stay light. A strong cold front pushed through on Thursday bringing strong northwest winds and cold conditions. Look for frosty conditions Friday morning and freezing conditions on Saturday. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
One dead in crash near Brooklyn, Iowa
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at a slight rain chance on Wednesday along with freezing conditions by the end of the week. Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. Updated: 3 hours ago. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
KCRG.com
Striking photos show importance of closing bedroom doors in case of fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Closing your bedroom door could save your life if there’s a fire in your home. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is sharing that reminder after seeing the impact of closed doors first hand. ”I have friends in the neighborhood and they had called me and...
Waterloo Man Found Covered in Blood After Stabbing Mother in the Face
Like everywhere else in this country, there are some pretty wild crimes that happen from time to time, and headlines that definitely grab your attention. In regards to the articles I've put together as of late, there are a few that stand out among the rest when it comes to crime in the Hawkeye State. In recent memory, Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism, Drunk Iowa Man Bites Police Officer Trying to Help Him, Iowa Man Stabs Cat, "God Told Me To Do it", and Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside may be the ones that take the cake.
KCRG.com
Former Iowa City school counselor awarded $12 million after wrongful imprisonment
What are screening mammograms and why are they needed?. Therese Michels, with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Breast and Bone Health, joins us to talk about the importance of mammograms. FDA approves treatment for ALS. Updated: 1 hour ago. The FDA approved a treatment for ALS. Death toll rises...
KCRG.com
'Mass for Mental Illness Awareness' held in Cedar Rapids
Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A brand new film festival is starting in Iowa City, and it's premiering...
KCRG.com
Making families homeowners: Beacon of Light Ministry set to start 100 in 24 initiative
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Beacon of Light” ministry is looking to make 100 Black families homeowners in Cedar Rapids. The initiative is called “100 in 24″. Organizers said the goal is to make 100 black families in our community homeowners in just 24 months. The...
KCRG.com
Garage destroyed in early morning fire in Evansdale
US Supreme Court to take up key voting rights case from Alabama. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up a key voting rights case from Alabama. Country music star Loretta Lynn died early Tuesday morning.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
KCRG.com
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
KCRG.com
‘Save Our Streams’ teaches people to collect waterway information
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Izaak Walton League is a national conservation nonprofit. One of its many groups is Save Our Steams, where volunteers check streams throughout the US. “Our streams are alive,” Heather Wilson, the Midwest Save Our Streams Coordinator with the Izaak Walton, said. “There are living...
KCJJ
North Liberty couple to receive millions in settlement with UI medical personnel
The State of Iowa’s Appeal Board unanimously approved a nearly $4 million settlement payment to a North Liberty couple who lost their toddler son because of a strep infection that remained undiagnosed after days of visits to University of Iowa-affiliated clinics and facilities. The Gazette reports that Scott and...
