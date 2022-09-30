Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings
The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen says what Saints fans are thinking after loss to Vikings
The New Orleans Saints lost yet another heartbreaking game in Week 4. This time, they fell to the Minnesota Vikings after Will Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal to tie the game in the closing seconds. The Saints shot themselves in the foot way too many times once again. There...
Vikings beat Saints on game-ending double-doink miss
Will Lutz hit a 60-yard field goal to tie the game 25-25 with 1:51 to go in the fourth quarter.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints - NFL London Series | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
A special “rise and shine” edition of NFL action will see two teams get set to battle in the motherland on Sunday, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings take to the gridiron against the New Orleans Saints in London. Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-2)
SB Nation
Vikings vs. Saints: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for football from London!
The NFL’s International Series begins in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints traveling across the pond to square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+ (live stream available on FuboTV).
Vikings hang on for 28-25 win over Saints in London
LONDON (AP) – Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson […]
Coaching Profile: Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard
An overview of Wisconsin's new interim head coach Jim Leonhard and his career to this point.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Saints' Jameis Winston ruled out vs. Vikings; Andy Dalton starting
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been ruled out for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a back injury, the team announced Saturday. Veteran Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Saints after taking all the first-team snaps this week. Winston was...
WWL-TV
Saints missing 5 starters against Vikings
NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara will not play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to a report from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Kamara has been battling a rib injury that he suffered in Week 1. This will be the second time in three games he's been inactive.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
NBC Sports
Alvin Kamara is inactive for Vikings-Saints
It was known that Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas wouldn’t play on Sunday in London against the Vikings due to injury. Running back Alvin Kamara now joins them as inactive. Kamara, who has been dealing with a rib injury, played in Week One and Week Three....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Jalen Nailor makes first NFL catch with Minnesota Vikings
Four games into his NFL career, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor has registered his first professional catch. And what a time for the former Michigan State standout to step up. As the Vikings squared off with the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday, Minnesota lined up for a...
Comments / 0