Minneapolis, MN

NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings

The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Vikings hang on for 28-25 win over Saints in London

LONDON (AP) – Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson […]
Saints' Jameis Winston ruled out vs. Vikings; Andy Dalton starting

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been ruled out for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a back injury, the team announced Saturday. Veteran Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Saints after taking all the first-team snaps this week. Winston was...
Saints missing 5 starters against Vikings

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara will not play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to a report from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Kamara has been battling a rib injury that he suffered in Week 1. This will be the second time in three games he's been inactive.
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
Alvin Kamara is inactive for Vikings-Saints

It was known that Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas wouldn’t play on Sunday in London against the Vikings due to injury. Running back Alvin Kamara now joins them as inactive. Kamara, who has been dealing with a rib injury, played in Week One and Week Three....
