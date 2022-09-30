Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Crawford Counties See Low Community Level of COVID-19; Warren County at Medium Level
Erie and Crawford Counties are seeing a low community level of COVID-19 while Warren County has been placed at the medium level, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. At the low level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
yourdailylocal.com
FCCLA Starts Year by Electing Officers
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) starts the year off by electing officers. Macalie Hoffman, FCCLA Vice-President, leads the Opening Ceremony. Shown here are Kiley Oliver, Danni Davis, Macalie Hoffman, Esther Forker, Kyla Morrison, Ezra Miles, Jayden McKeel, Hazel Hilyer, Faith Dietrich, and Ethan Peters. All are West Forest students.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Removal of Erie’s Public Schools from Financial Watch Status
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty at Strong Vincent Middle School to announce Erie’s Public Schools (EPS) official removal from Financial Watch status, following more than five years of recovery efforts by district leaders and increased education funding under Governor Wolf’s leadership.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car
Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall, winter trout stocking begins Oct. 3
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through […]
erienewsnow.com
100 Black Men Chapter Launches in Erie
A new organization just launched in Erie for black men, young and old. The organization is called 100 Black Men and it's a mentorship program that's found all over the country and has been around for the past 57 years. The Erie chapter took several months to get to where...
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
yourdailylocal.com
Hometown Musician to Bring Jazz Fusion to Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. — The public will be entertained by Manu Gajanan and other avant-jazz/fusion musicians when Catstronauts touches down at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Studio Theater of Blaisdell Hall at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Sponsored by Pitt-Bradford Arts, the hour-long performance is free and open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buddy Brewster's expands with second Chautauqua County site
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County restaurant is expanding with a second location. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House held a soft opening Sept. 28 at its new site in Lakewood at 300 E. Fairmount Ave., once a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant. It’s the newest venture from the Carlson family’s...
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian
Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
St. Joseph's Oktoberfest Brings Community Together
Erie's annual Oktoberfest was held at St. Joseph's Church today, acting as a fundraiser for the church. The event also acts as a way to build the community. "It brings people together," said event-goer Mario Lozada. "Families get together, friends just enjoying the time, the good food and stuff like that. It's really an enjoyable time for all of us. I mean, even if we don't know each other, we end up talking and to know each other, stuff like that."
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Frost Advisory Issued for Warren County Monday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Frost Advisory for Warren County beginning at 2 a.m. Monday. The advisory runs until 8 a.m. Monday, with temperatures down to 33 degrees resulting in frost formation. “Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation,”...
Fall pop-up shops take over Perry Square
‘Tis the season… the fall season that is. The Erie Downtown Partnership is helping the community “fall into October” with some seasonal pop-up shops in Perry Square. Many local vendors were in attendance Saturday, specializing in either food, beverages, entertainment or handcrafted goods — all with a fall theme. “If you come down here […]
wellsvillesun.com
Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance
Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
wesb.com
Bradford Couple Accused of COVID Relief Fraud
A Bradford couple have been charged with fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds. 26-year-old Desiree Gobin is accused of applying for Emergency Rental Assistance, saying she owed back rent to 29-year-old Randy Skaggs. Skaggs received over $3,000 in rent payments from Rental Assistance for Gobin. Gobin did not mention on the...
erienewsnow.com
Fourth Annual Classic Car Show Benefits Catholic Schools
Car enthusiasts could enjoy a classic car show on Saturday to benefit a good cause. There was all kinds of cars for people to check out at St. Jude's School on West 6th Street for the Fourth Annual Classic Car Show. All the money raised goes towards the Erie Catholic School System.
Comments / 0