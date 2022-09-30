Tragic endings and new beginnings in the Reign of X! X-Factor faces an eventful night at the Hellfire Gala as secrets are revealed - and a fatal discovery is made. The morning after, Nightcrawler deals with the hangover - and tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa! But did any of the Children of the Atom make it to the biggest party of the year? When the truth finally comes out about these heroic teens, they face a heartbreaking goodbye - maybe forever! And as the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle, a new blockbuster era begins. The first elected team of X-Men is here - and they intend to save the world.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO