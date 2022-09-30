ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
NME

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
CNET

Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year

It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)

Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
theplaylist.net

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25

By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
Gizmodo

Cabinet of Curiosities' New Trailer Sets the Scary Stage

October means Halloween, and Halloween means horror movies and shows to watch. The month boasts some upcoming projects that are sure to be delightful such as the second season of Chucky and Werewolf by Night, and Netflix is getting into the occasion with a new show, Cabinet of Curiosities. Created and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the series received a new trailer earlier in the week and it looks creepy as hell.
EW.com

David Yates to direct Tarzan

Director David Yates shepherded the Harry Potter franchise through its final four installments. Now, one year after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part 2, Yates has nailed down his next project: A new film about Tarzan, Edgar Rice Burroughs' ferocious tree-swinging wild man. A source close to the production has confirmed the initial report by Vulture that Yates is onboard to helm the new Tarzan. The character has a long cinematic history, from the silent movies through the Johnny Weissmuller era all the way to Disney's animated Tarzan in 1999. David Yates' Tarzan film comes fromWarner Bros, which also produced the Potter series.
Gamespot

Community Movie Bound For Peacock Makes Good On Show's Longtime Mantra

The cult hit show Community's prophecy has finally come true--the inventive and quirky comedy will indeed be getting a feature film after its six seasons that brought the show to a close in 2015. Original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will reportedly be re-teaming in a still unknown story.
411mania.com

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Freya Allan is heading from fantasy TV to sci-fi action, with the Witcher co-star signing on for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Deadline reports that Allan, who plays Princess Cirilla in the Netflix Witcher series, has joined Owen Teague in the newly-dubbed film as has Peter Macon. The...
wegotthiscovered.com

An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite

The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
Popculture

Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
Gamespot

Reign of X #14 - Volume 14

Tragic endings and new beginnings in the Reign of X! X-Factor faces an eventful night at the Hellfire Gala as secrets are revealed - and a fatal discovery is made. The morning after, Nightcrawler deals with the hangover - and tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa! But did any of the Children of the Atom make it to the biggest party of the year? When the truth finally comes out about these heroic teens, they face a heartbreaking goodbye - maybe forever! And as the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle, a new blockbuster era begins. The first elected team of X-Men is here - and they intend to save the world.
Gamespot

Marvel's Armor Wars Being Developed As A Film Instead Of A Series

Iron Man casts a long shadow over the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a new round of armor-themed content is about to start. One of the planned series, Armor Wars, will reportedly now be a film rather than a Disney+ series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources tell THR that in...
