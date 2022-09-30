Read full article on original website
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
Gamespot
Hocus Pocus 2's Doug Jones Found Playing Billy Butcherson A Bit More Tiring Than He Remembers
Nearly 30 years after the release of the cult classic, Hocus Pocus 2 has arrived to Disney+. The new movie features much of the cast of the original, and that includes Doug Jones reprising his role as the zombie Billy Butcherson. Returning to the role was a bit different for...
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
New Smile trailer promises relentless jump scares and nightmarish grins in "gnarly" new horror movie
Paramount Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for new horror movie Smile — and it threatens to shake up even the most hardened of genre fans. Full of screaming, jump scares, people being set on fire, and nightmarish grins, it's certainly not for the faint of heart... Directed by...
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie gets an official title and a star of ‘The Witcher’
Following up one of the most acclaimed trilogies of the modern era is no easy task, especially when Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves combined to tell a fully story with a definitive conclusion across the acclaimed Planet of the Apes movies Rise, Dawn, and War. Of course, the fact that...
Gizmodo
Cabinet of Curiosities' New Trailer Sets the Scary Stage
October means Halloween, and Halloween means horror movies and shows to watch. The month boasts some upcoming projects that are sure to be delightful such as the second season of Chucky and Werewolf by Night, and Netflix is getting into the occasion with a new show, Cabinet of Curiosities. Created and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the series received a new trailer earlier in the week and it looks creepy as hell.
EW.com
David Yates to direct Tarzan
Director David Yates shepherded the Harry Potter franchise through its final four installments. Now, one year after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part 2, Yates has nailed down his next project: A new film about Tarzan, Edgar Rice Burroughs' ferocious tree-swinging wild man. A source close to the production has confirmed the initial report by Vulture that Yates is onboard to helm the new Tarzan. The character has a long cinematic history, from the silent movies through the Johnny Weissmuller era all the way to Disney's animated Tarzan in 1999. David Yates' Tarzan film comes fromWarner Bros, which also produced the Potter series.
Gamespot
Community Movie Bound For Peacock Makes Good On Show's Longtime Mantra
The cult hit show Community's prophecy has finally come true--the inventive and quirky comedy will indeed be getting a feature film after its six seasons that brought the show to a close in 2015. Original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will reportedly be re-teaming in a still unknown story.
411mania.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Freya Allan is heading from fantasy TV to sci-fi action, with the Witcher co-star signing on for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Deadline reports that Allan, who plays Princess Cirilla in the Netflix Witcher series, has joined Owen Teague in the newly-dubbed film as has Peter Macon. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Popculture
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
Gamespot
Reign of X #14 - Volume 14
Tragic endings and new beginnings in the Reign of X! X-Factor faces an eventful night at the Hellfire Gala as secrets are revealed - and a fatal discovery is made. The morning after, Nightcrawler deals with the hangover - and tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa! But did any of the Children of the Atom make it to the biggest party of the year? When the truth finally comes out about these heroic teens, they face a heartbreaking goodbye - maybe forever! And as the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle, a new blockbuster era begins. The first elected team of X-Men is here - and they intend to save the world.
Gamespot
Marvel's Armor Wars Being Developed As A Film Instead Of A Series
Iron Man casts a long shadow over the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a new round of armor-themed content is about to start. One of the planned series, Armor Wars, will reportedly now be a film rather than a Disney+ series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources tell THR that in...
