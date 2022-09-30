Read full article on original website
State of Texas: Abbott or O’Rourke? Debate helps some undecided voters choose
Polling released earlier in the week by Emerson College Polling and The Hill showed Abbott with an 8-point lead over O'Rourke. The challenger faces the challenge of winning over a shrinking pool of undecided voters.
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke discuss Uvalde shooting in debate at UTRGV
The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde was the front and center topic at the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Friday night at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The topic also included the issue of addressing gun violence in a legislative session in Texas.
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022
Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.
News Channel 25
Willie Nelson to perform at O’Rourke campaign rally in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Willie Nelson is performing in Austin in support of Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. Headlining his Vote 'Em Out rally, Nelson has publicly supported O'Rourke throughout the years - including during his 2018 senatorial bid. The free event is set for 2 p.m. at the Moontower...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
houstonpublicmedia.org
WATCH LIVE: Texas governor’s debate – Gov. Greg Abbott vs. Beto O’Rourke
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November’s election.
This New Ad From Mi Familia Attacks Governor Abbott For Failing the Latino Community
Ad attacking Governor AbbottScreenshot from Mi Familia video. A new ad came out and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the seat in Austin on November 8.
Texas governor debate recap: Fact checking Beto, Abbott claims on immigration, taxes
Check here for updates.
Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an […]
myfoxzone.com
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
blackchronicle.com
Republican candidate is rare sight for this Texas county
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Just throughout the river from Mexico, close to the southern tip of Texas, Starr County sits as one of many poorest within the state. It’s additionally some of the Democratic. When was the final time a Republican ran in opposition to you, I...
Victoria County Republican and Democratic Party chairs on gubernatorial debate
VICTORIA, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke faced off Friday night in their only face-to-face debate in the Texas Governor’s race. In Friday night’s debate, Governor Abbott and O’Rourke were asked about immigration, gun control, abortion, police, the Texas energy grid, and education.
Fort Worth Weekly
City in Crisis: Double Dipping
The number of backlogged criminal cases in Tarrant County is staggering by any measurement. Republican district attorney candidate Phil Sorrells recently put the figure at 40,000. This number represents serious crimes, including 266 murder cases, but many of the pending cases are for nonviolent offenses, whether they be trespassing, failure to provide identification, or possessing recreational drugs.
blackchronicle.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has few suggestions on preventing mass shootings
Six mass shootings have occurred in Texas throughout Gov. Greg Abbott’s 7½ years in workplace. He has supplied prayers and condemned every. The murders of 5 cops in Dallas have been “acts of cowardice.” The killing of 26 in Sutherland Springs was a “horrific act.” The highschool capturing in Santa Fe that took 10 lives was an “act of evil.” The slaying of 23 at an El Paso Walmart was a “senseless act of violence” whereas the capturing deaths of seven in Midland-Odessa three weeks later have been a “senseless and cowardly act.”
houstonpublicmedia.org
Gov. Abbott and Beto O’Rourke set to debate, and a controversial rail company merger (Sept. 30, 2022)
On Friday’s show: We preview tonight’s debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and his challenger, Beto O’Rourke, and discuss whether such events influence the outcome on Election Day. The debate will air at 7 p.m. on Houston’s CW Ch. 39 and here on News 88.7. Also this...
dallasexpress.com
Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot
With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
Austin Chronicle
Ken Paxton’s Lawyers Keep Flubbing, But He Might Not Appear Anyway
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who literally ran away to avoid being served a subpoena earlier this week, may have to show up in court after all. But he did not appear at Austin’s federal courthouse Tuesday, Sept. 27 to testify in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans get abortions out of state (after Paxton filed a motion to quash the subpoena Monday). By the end of that hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman had not yet decided on whether Paxton would need to take the stand.
Meet first Asian American women to represent Texas at Miss USA and Miss America
For the first time in state history, Texas will be represented by Asian American women at two of the most prestigious pageants in the U.S.
CBS Austin
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
