Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who literally ran away to avoid being served a subpoena earlier this week, may have to show up in court after all. But he did not appear at Austin’s federal courthouse Tuesday, Sept. 27 to testify in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans get abortions out of state (after Paxton filed a motion to quash the subpoena Monday). By the end of that hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman had not yet decided on whether Paxton would need to take the stand.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO