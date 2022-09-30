ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Carol Lennox

The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022

Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.
Willie Nelson to perform at O’Rourke campaign rally in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Willie Nelson is performing in Austin in support of Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. Headlining his Vote 'Em Out rally, Nelson has publicly supported O'Rourke throughout the years - including during his 2018 senatorial bid. The free event is set for 2 p.m. at the Moontower...
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
WATCH LIVE: Texas governor’s debate – Gov. Greg Abbott vs. Beto O’Rourke

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November’s election.
Republican candidate is rare sight for this Texas county

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Just throughout the river from Mexico, close to the southern tip of Texas, Starr County sits as one of many poorest within the state. It’s additionally some of the Democratic. When was the final time a Republican ran in opposition to you, I...
City in Crisis: Double Dipping

The number of backlogged criminal cases in Tarrant County is staggering by any measurement. Republican district attorney candidate Phil Sorrells recently put the figure at 40,000. This number represents serious crimes, including 266 murder cases, but many of the pending cases are for nonviolent offenses, whether they be trespassing, failure to provide identification, or possessing recreational drugs.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has few suggestions on preventing mass shootings

Six mass shootings have occurred in Texas throughout Gov. Greg Abbott’s 7½ years in workplace. He has supplied prayers and condemned every. The murders of 5 cops in Dallas have been “acts of cowardice.” The killing of 26 in Sutherland Springs was a “horrific act.” The highschool capturing in Santa Fe that took 10 lives was an “act of evil.” The slaying of 23 at an El Paso Walmart was a “senseless act of violence” whereas the capturing deaths of seven in Midland-Odessa three weeks later have been a “senseless and cowardly act.”
Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot

With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
Ken Paxton’s Lawyers Keep Flubbing, But He Might Not Appear Anyway

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who literally ran away to avoid being served a subpoena earlier this week, may have to show up in court after all. But he did not appear at Austin’s federal courthouse Tuesday, Sept. 27 to testify in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans get abortions out of state (after Paxton filed a motion to quash the subpoena Monday). By the end of that hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman had not yet decided on whether Paxton would need to take the stand.
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
