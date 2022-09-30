Read full article on original website
How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?
Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
dakotanewsnow.com
7th Annual South Dakota Salutes honors those who keep us safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th annual South Dakota Salutes aims to honor law enforcement, first responders, and members of the military. More than 600 participants are participating this year. The two-day event also serves as a fundraiser for the Loss of Life Fund, which helps families who have lost families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space. Lach’s Legacy Founder and Author Brianne Edwards shared her personal story and how her foundation is helping families.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera to improve access to maternal health care in rural areas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera is one of four recipients nationwide to receive the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies Program funding, otherwise known as RMOMS, awarded by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. According to Avera’s press release, the grant provides $1 million per year...
KELOLAND TV
Florida couple hosting high dollar Noem fundraiser
PALM BEACH, FL (KELO) — An ocean-front mansion nine-blocks up the beach from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate will play host to a high-dollar fundraiser for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The fundraiser is currently scheduled for October 14, 2022 at the Palm Beach home of Amanda...
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
oilcity.news
BLM planning 80-acre prescribed burn near Wyoming–South Dakota border
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management’s Newcastle Field Office said the agency is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn near the Wyoming–South Dakota border. The prescribed burn will be on about 80 acres in the Sherwood Canyon area along Beaver Creek Road in...
wnax.com
South Dakota Farmers Are Seeing Reduced Yields Due To The Drought
For many farmers within the western corn belt severe drought conditions through the summer have left them with reduced yields. Jeff Sikora and his father Roger Sikora farm in Bon Homme County, South Dakota. The Sikoras were in the process of harvesting soybeans last week. Jeff tells of the reduced production. Jeff Sikora says despite having reduced yields due to the drought conditions, the size of the harvested soybeans have been close to normal. Roger Sikora says this year reminds him of 2012 when drought conditions persisted, and crop yields were greatly reduced. Roger says he is hopeful crop insurance will be able to help. The Sikoras feed cattle and they were asked if they believe they will have enough corn to feed their herd, or if they may need to purchase corn later in the winter. Both Jeff and Roger Sikora hope Congress will keep the crop insurance provisions within the next farm bill. The Sikoras say it may be a week or longer before they start harvesting their corn.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Pit Rescue to foster dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian aftermath
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue works to help foster dogs across the country in areas that need assistance. Right now, foster homes for animals in Georgia and Florida are overcrowded and stressed. With the lack of available resources, Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is answering...
newscenter1.tv
Custer County closes out big fall weekend with Black Hills tradition
CRAZY HORSE, S.D. – Custer County closed out a huge weekend for the area with the annual Crazy Horse Volksmarch for the fall Sunday morning. People from across South Dakota and from coast to coast converged onto the area for the chance to hike up to the top of the memorial.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
Need A Hunting Shack? Check Out North Dakota’s Cheapest Home
(PHOTOS) You can buy this home on the cheap but it is a "fixer-upper".
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter’s worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he’d shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. “He was sitting there wounded, suffering,” Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
KELOLAND TV
Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?
(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
sdpb.org
Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
North Dakota’s Deepest Lake Is Less Than An hour From BisMan
Some interesting local legends about this salty lake located in Kidder County.
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
