ESPN Sioux Falls

How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?

Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
dakotanewsnow.com

7th Annual South Dakota Salutes honors those who keep us safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th annual South Dakota Salutes aims to honor law enforcement, first responders, and members of the military. More than 600 participants are participating this year. The two-day event also serves as a fundraiser for the Loss of Life Fund, which helps families who have lost families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
dakotanewsnow.com

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space. Lach’s Legacy Founder and Author Brianne Edwards shared her personal story and how her foundation is helping families.
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera to improve access to maternal health care in rural areas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera is one of four recipients nationwide to receive the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies Program funding, otherwise known as RMOMS, awarded by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. According to Avera’s press release, the grant provides $1 million per year...
KELOLAND TV

Florida couple hosting high dollar Noem fundraiser

PALM BEACH, FL (KELO) — An ocean-front mansion nine-blocks up the beach from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate will play host to a high-dollar fundraiser for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The fundraiser is currently scheduled for October 14, 2022 at the Palm Beach home of Amanda...
Mix 97-3

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
wnax.com

South Dakota Farmers Are Seeing Reduced Yields Due To The Drought

For many farmers within the western corn belt severe drought conditions through the summer have left them with reduced yields. Jeff Sikora and his father Roger Sikora farm in Bon Homme County, South Dakota. The Sikoras were in the process of harvesting soybeans last week. Jeff tells of the reduced production. Jeff Sikora says despite having reduced yields due to the drought conditions, the size of the harvested soybeans have been close to normal. Roger Sikora says this year reminds him of 2012 when drought conditions persisted, and crop yields were greatly reduced. Roger says he is hopeful crop insurance will be able to help. The Sikoras feed cattle and they were asked if they believe they will have enough corn to feed their herd, or if they may need to purchase corn later in the winter. Both Jeff and Roger Sikora hope Congress will keep the crop insurance provisions within the next farm bill. The Sikoras say it may be a week or longer before they start harvesting their corn.
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
KELOLAND TV

Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?

(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
sdpb.org

Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
North Platte Post

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
