For many farmers within the western corn belt severe drought conditions through the summer have left them with reduced yields. Jeff Sikora and his father Roger Sikora farm in Bon Homme County, South Dakota. The Sikoras were in the process of harvesting soybeans last week. Jeff tells of the reduced production. Jeff Sikora says despite having reduced yields due to the drought conditions, the size of the harvested soybeans have been close to normal. Roger Sikora says this year reminds him of 2012 when drought conditions persisted, and crop yields were greatly reduced. Roger says he is hopeful crop insurance will be able to help. The Sikoras feed cattle and they were asked if they believe they will have enough corn to feed their herd, or if they may need to purchase corn later in the winter. Both Jeff and Roger Sikora hope Congress will keep the crop insurance provisions within the next farm bill. The Sikoras say it may be a week or longer before they start harvesting their corn.

BON HOMME COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO