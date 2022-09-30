Will Bills’ Gabe Davis, Ed Oliver or Dane Jackson play Sunday vs. Ravens? Sean McDermott provides update

After four weeks, the picture for the AFC East is starting to get a bit clearer. Although, the quarterbacks in the division haven’t exactly been healthy, to this point. The Miami Dolphins are atop the division despite a loss on Thursday night football to the Cincinnati Bengals to drop their record to 3-1. Miami didn’t do much offensively, and when Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off after a hit to the head midway through the second quarter, the Dolphins scored just nine points with Teddy Bridgewater under center. If Tagovailoa takes time away from the field, Bridgewater could keep them afloat, but the offense probably won’t look as dynamic.

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO