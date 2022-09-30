Scarlett Maia Adler will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Scarlett is the daughter of Eric and Andrea Adler of Beachwood and the sister of Alex. She is the granddaughter of Sheldon and Jan Pratt of Pepper Pike, and Ken and Fern Adler of Chagrin Falls. Scarlett attends Beachwood Middle School. She participates in swim team, and is currently a member of NCAT and formerly of the Shaker Sharks.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO