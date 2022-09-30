Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Hillel Homecoming Happy Hour Oct. 7
Cleveland Hillel will hold Homecoming Happy Hour 2022 to celebrate its 75th anniversary from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Shabbat services follow from 5:30 to 6:30, followed by Shabbat dinner until 7:30, all at the Albert & Norma Geller Hillel Student Center, 11303 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. To RSVP, call...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Bagel Cafe opens in Kent
Cleveland Bagel Cafe opened its newest location at 436 E. Main St. in Kent on Sept. 6. Owned by Mike Beder, the bagel shop fills the space left behind by a former Starbucks. The cafe serves Cleveland Bagel Co. products, with the menu including seven bagels to choose from to top with seven different schmears. Customers can also order pre-built sandwiches or create their own.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cade to discuss women’s collections Oct. 4 at CMA
Leslie Cade, the director of the Ingalls Library and Museum Archives at the Cleveland Museum of Art, will discuss women that have encouraged the growth of the museum at noon Oct. 4 at the museum at 11150 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. To register, visit clevelandart.org/events/lectures.
Cleveland Jewish News
Students, parents, guardians can benefit from open houses
Open houses can be a good way for prospective students and their parents or guardians to get a feel for schools they are interested in. These events allow children and adults to speak with faculties and explore campuses, and can be major contributors to their decision to enroll at a given school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
Milestones' 20th anniversary to honor Skoff, Gelles
Milestones Autism Resources annual benefit celebration will celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary and honor its founders, Ilana Hoffer Skoff and Mia Buchwald Gelles. Based in Warrensville Heights, the nonprofit began in 2003 as the founders were navigating the limited resources for autistic individuals as parents and sought to learn more and share what they could do to improve the community.
Cleveland Jewish News
Green, Elaine
Elaine Harris Green, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Jennie S. Harris, and sister of the late Judith Harris Simon, died Sept. 18, 2022, only 10 days shy of her 88th birthday. Elaine graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and taught school in the same school district. After graduation...
Cleveland Jewish News
InMotion sets Pals in Motion fundraising record with $477K
At its sixth annual Pals in Motion event on Sept. 18, InMotion raised a record $477,000 to support its holistic wellness programs for people with Parkinson’s disease. Held at Beachwood High School, the event included a 5k run/walk, a one-mile family walk, a yoga session, obstacle course and a 100-yard dash relay with 1,175 participants and over 100 event volunteers.
Cleveland Jewish News
Scarlett Maia Adler
Scarlett Maia Adler will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Scarlett is the daughter of Eric and Andrea Adler of Beachwood and the sister of Alex. She is the granddaughter of Sheldon and Jan Pratt of Pepper Pike, and Ken and Fern Adler of Chagrin Falls. Scarlett attends Beachwood Middle School. She participates in swim team, and is currently a member of NCAT and formerly of the Shaker Sharks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Novak Insurance raises $7K at golf outing to benefit Federation
Novak Insurance Agency in Solon competed on behalf of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and won $7,000 to donate from the Chubb Charity Challenge in North Carolina. The team traveled to Pinehust No. 2 in North Carolina in mid-September for the two-day event. In the last three events,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hannah Baskind
Hannah Baskind became a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 1, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Hannah is the daughter of Scott and Hayley Baskind of Solon, and the sister of Joshua and Jason. She is the granddaughter of Karen Gutner of Beachwood. Hannah attends Solon Middle School. She is an avid dancer.
Cleveland Jewish News
Orange Alumni Hall of Fame inducts new class
The Orange schools welcomed home hundreds of alumni, families, friends and former staff members from the past eight decades as part of this year's Hall of Fame/Homecoming weekend Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The weekend began with an alumni association pregame welcome in the Orange High School commons in Pepper...
Cleveland Jewish News
United Way transitions from Napoli to Sobol Jordan
United Way of Greater Cleveland held its Annual Community Luncheon back in-person for the first time in over three years as Augie Napoli reflected on his last year as president and CEO and welcomed his successor, Sharon Sobol Jordan. Sobol Jordan is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
Ellie Klein
Ellie Klein will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Ellie is the daughter of Debbie and Russ Klein of Solon, and the sister of Julia and Jordan. She is the granddaughter of Nancy and Keith Libman, Jeff Klein, and Irene Klein, of blessed memory. Ellie attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys playing jazz piano and percussion, gymnastics, art and going to Camp Wise.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kol Israel Foundation holds 61st memorial commemoration
Under sunny skies and cool temperatures, the Cleveland Jewish community remembered Holocaust victims and honored survivors at the annual Kol Israel Foundation Fall Memorial event Oct. 2 at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights. The event, hosted by Kol Israel Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, was the 61st...
Cleveland Jewish News
Julia Klein
Julia Klein will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Julia is the daughter of Debbie and Russ Klein of Solon, and the sister of Ellie and Jordan. She is the granddaughter of Nancy and Keith Libman, Jeff Klein, and Irene Klein, of blessed memory. Julia attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys running, swimming, singing and going to Camp Wise.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldscher, Steven
Whenever you saw Steven P. Goldscher, you were guaranteed a smile, some sort of food offer and a joke or two. His compassionate kind soul shown through, forever thinking of others, and always there to bend an ear. A friend to everyone he met, loved being with people, and his generosity knew no bounds. He created joy and had a spiritual love of Judaism.
Cleveland Jewish News
Carver Financial named to Weatherhead 100 list of fastest growing companies
Carver Financial Services, Inc. in Mentor was recently recognized by Case Western University as a 2022 Weatherhead 100 fastest growing companies for the sixth year. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of Northeast Ohio’s fastest growing companies,” Carver President Randy Carver said in a news release. “I’m extremely proud of every member of our team. It is only because of everyone’s dedication and exceptional service to our clients that has allowed us to continue to achieve such tremendous growth.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police receive $30K in first responders funding from state
The Beachwood Police Department was awarded special funding by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as part of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program, according to a news release. This program is designed to support the wellness needs of law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
Cleveland Jewish News
Abrams, Alan
Alan Abrams, beloved husband of the late Gail (nee Nyer), passed away Oct. 1, 2022. Loving father of Debbie (Richard) Friedman and Adam (Carolyn) Abrams. Devoted grandfather of Mason, Austin (Marisa), Devon Friedman, and Chad, Peter and Jessica Abrams. Cherished great-grandfather of Scarlett. Services will be held at 11 a.m....
Comments / 0