WETHERSFIELD – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes were able to clean up the penalties that kept them from a win last week but were unable to keep up with the old school running attack of the Wethersfield Eagles in Week 4. Wethersfield punched New Britain in the mouth from the start and never slowed down, winning by an eventual final of 35-8. “They were more physical than we were,” said New Britain head coach Isaiah Boddie. “We’ve got to be able to line up and play football. They played old school, smash mouth football and that’s what it came down to.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO