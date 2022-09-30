ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steny Hoyer praises GOP hopeful as ‘quality opponent’ and ’pretty popular'

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
 2 days ago

Rhode Island congressional hopeful Alan Fung (R) recently earned kind words from a surprising source: the No. 2 House Democrat.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) described Fung as a "quality opponent" during a recent political roundtable with reporters, indicating that Democratic upper brass considers him a formidable foe against Democratic nominee Seth Magaziner in the race for the deep-blue 2nd Congressional District.

"Magaziner's opponent is a quality opponent," Hoyer said, Punchbowl News reported. "I think Magaziner's gonna beat him. But [Fung is] a mayor of a town. He's pretty popular. He's not an extremist."

Democrats have long had Rhode Island's 2nd District locked in since the early 1990s, but Fung's underdog campaign represents the GOP's best shot of flipping the seat in years. While both of the Ocean State's congressional districts lean blue, the 2nd District is less liberal than the 1st District.

Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner sailed to victory in the Ocean State's Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District Tuesday, setting the stage for a hotly anticipated showdown with Republican Alan Fung in the fall.

Hoyer's remarks are at odds with Magaziner's campaign, which has cut ads billing Fung as an extremist who will blindly do the bidding of MAGA Republicans. Since the two men won their respective primaries, Magaziner has highlighted a photo of Fung at the inauguration of former President Donald Trump and bashed him on abortion despite Fung largely being a proponent of abortion rights, except in cases of late-term pregnancy.

“Rhode Islanders want a member of Congress who is going to fight for them, not for an extreme far-right Washington agenda," Magaziner said, per WJAR.

Fung, served as mayor of Cranston, the second-largest city in the state, from 2009-2021 and also ran unsuccessfully for governor on two occasions, garnering robust name recognition.

The district is held by outgoing Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI), who served in Congress for over two decades. Seeing an apparent opening, national Republicans have poured upward of $1 million into the state in hopes of catapulting Fung to a breakthrough victory in a Democratic stronghold state. At least one poll found Fung edging out Magaziner.

Fung recently got a fundraising boost from neighboring Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a centrist who opted not to run for reelection this cycle.

Magaziner recently touted endorsements from four former Rhode Island Republican officials, including former Rep. Claudine Schneider (R-RI), who was the last Republican to hold Rhode Island's 2nd District. Many of the four voiced their dismay at the state of the GOP and criticized the actions of Trump.

Fung has been largely tight-lipped with his feelings toward Trump during the campaign, trying to stake out centrist positions on hot-button areas and keep the focus on bashing the Democrats for rampant inflation and soaring energy costs.

