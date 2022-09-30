A new multi-disciplinary arts group aims to showcase African talent living in Northern Ireland, and aid community cohesion.The Africa Arts Collective aims to be a platform for artists, from dancers to musicians, to showcase themselves.Cuthbert Tura Arutura of Africa House NI said the idea came from African artists living in Northern Ireland who felt they were individually unable to make impact and secure a wide range of work.He described the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as exasperating their reach.Mr Arutura said artists want to share their culture with people in Northern Ireland.“We have seen that African and Irish people have...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO