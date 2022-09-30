MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce held its Community Townhall Meeting Saturday morning at Hampton Inn & Suites on 5100 Frontage Road. The board of the chamber opened the meeting to all residents in Ouachita Parish, where MRBCC and the Southside Economic Development District gave a presentation on how residents can get involved with upcoming initiatives introduced by both organizations in the meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

