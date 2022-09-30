Read full article on original website
First ever Kidzcon event was held at the West Monroe Convention Center
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The first ever Kidzcon took place on October 1, 2022, at the West Monroe Convention Center. This event was fun for the whole family, with a schedule of activities happening all day long. Nathan Tremaine, the executive director of Kidzcon, gave insight on what Kidzcon is. Kidzcon is a holistic family […]
Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival celebrates Celtic culture at Kiroli Park
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival is preserving the Celtic Heritage. It’s the longest-running festival in Ouachita Parish. The event was held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Kiroli Park, showcasing entertaining athletic tradition, storytelling and Celtic-themed music. One performer from the festival with Irish ancestors says he loves hearing stories about where he comes from and believes all heritages should be honored.
Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Community Townhall Meeting
ULM announces 2022 homecoming week events
Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe is celebrating their homecoming week Monday, October 1st through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The theme of the week is “The Warhawk Way”. Below is a list of scheduled events for the week. Monday, October 3 at 6 PM, the homecoming parade will take place on […]
MRBCC introduces upcoming initiatives in Community Townhall Meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce held its Community Townhall Meeting Saturday morning at Hampton Inn & Suites on 5100 Frontage Road. The board of the chamber opened the meeting to all residents in Ouachita Parish, where MRBCC and the Southside Economic Development District gave a presentation on how residents can get involved with upcoming initiatives introduced by both organizations in the meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
ST. Francis Medical Center host pet blessing event
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– ST. Francis Medical Center hosted a pet blessing to kick off the feast of ST. Francis, which is on October 4, 2022. ST. Francis is the patron saint of animals, so it is common to see pet blessings near the feast of St. Francis. Father James Dominic spoke about the pet blessing. […]
St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick hosted Sicily Island for its Homecoming game. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Tigers. Cedar Creek also had a shut out Homecoming win, beating Tensas 56-0. Jena picked up its first win of the season against undefeated Tioga, 22-6.
Bastrop PD on the scene of possible ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022. It happened in the 2000 block of Forsythe Ave. in Monroe. First responders arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. Deputy Chief David Anthony said four businesses are located inside...
Navy Veteran and graduate of University of Louisiana at Monroe serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center
Gulfport, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Christopher Cupp, a 2003 Sulphur high school graduate and a 2007 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, is part of Naval Oceanography, according to a release. Cupp ensures the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars through his service at Naval Information Forces, stationed at Stennis […]
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe
Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022. It happened around 10:15 a.m. when some students left their classrooms and took signs outside to express their feelings. Students are protesting policies that have been in place for some...
Grambling PD searching for man wanted for Attempted-Murder and other Felony charges
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following: Attempted-First-Degree Murder Attempted […]
84-year-old man missing after walking away from retirement center
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Ronald James Colwort?. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, the 84-year-old walked away from Leslie Lakes Retirement Center in Arcadia. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Colwort suffers from memory loss, dementia. He was walking toward Hazel Street. Colwort is...
