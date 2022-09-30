Video: Orange County officials give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Orange County officials provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Friday morning. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts on Friday morning. Here’s the latest:

Regular trash pickup service for unincorporated Orange County residents will resume Monday. Residents can expect delays in yard waste pickup due to the volume of debris across the community.

Sheriff John Mina said his department will send a crew of 50 deputies and personnel to southwest Florida to help with recovery efforts.

Orange County Public Schools are scheduled to resume classes on Monday. Any employees needing assistance can call the district’s employee assistance line at 877-622-4327. Parents needing assistance are asked to call 311.

Riverdale Elementary has experienced major flooding and district officials are exploring alternative instruction options, including possible alternative locations or virtual learning.

OUC reached its peak number of utility outages on Thursday at 97,560 as of Friday morning. Of these, 72% have had power restored. The company expects to have a timeline for all power restoration by today or Saturday.

As of 9:15 this morning, Duke Energy said 35% of its customers in Orange County were without power. They have restored power to 130,000 customers so far. It said 90% of customers should have power back by 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

