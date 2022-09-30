Read full article on original website
Every Veteran Has a Story: Simeon Norris Bridges
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) Simeon was enrolled at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas when the United States entered the World War on April 6, 1917. He registered for the military draft in Center, Shelby County the following month on May 29, 1917. His registration card (Form 1, draft # 2405) noted: he was a natural born citizen; student; single; Caucasian; no prior military service; and no exemption to the draft was claimed. Physically he was described as of medium height and built with blue eyes and red hair.(2)
April Julissa Cavazos-Guzman
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 2pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 12PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. April attended Center High School. She was a dedicated, loving stay...
Joaquin ISD FIRST Rating
October 3, 2022 - Joaquin ISD is pleased to announce an “A =Superior Achievement” rating on the 2021-22 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). A financial management report explaining our FIRST rating will be presented during the regular scheduled board meeting at 6pm on Monday, October 17, 2022 in the Joaquin ISD Board Room.
Poultry Festival Entertainment Coming to the Stage Including New Acts
October 4, 2022 - Entertainment at the 46th East Texas Poultry Festival is proud to welcome these new acts to the stage including Dixie Rae an 11 year old East Texas Girl and The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band form De Berry, Texas, along with some familiar entertainers. Thursday, October 6,...
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 7
The Center Roughriders varsity football team fell to the Rusk Eagles by a 40-35 score at Eagles Stadium last Friday. Center is now 4-2. They have a 1-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. The ‘Riders have an open week for October 7, 2022. They will play the Van Vandals in two weeks.
SC Commissioners Meet with VSO in Executive Session; Designate $1 Million to Road and Bridge
October 4, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners met with the Veterans Service Officer in executive session during their September 21, 2022, meeting and returned to open session with updates relating to signage and parking. Immediately following the opening of the meeting at 9:30am, the commissioners went into executive session...
SFA Nursing Students Offering Free Drive-through Flu Vaccinations
October 4, 2022 - Students in Stephen F. Austin State University’s DeWitt School of Nursing are inviting community members to “Say Boo to the Flu” with a free drive-through flu vaccination event Oct. 7-8 at the DeWitt School of Nursing located at 5707 North St. In partnership...
