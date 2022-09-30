Read full article on original website
Watch for Pedestrians as Fall Brings Increased Risk
Pedestrian fatalities are on the rise across the state and nation. As the fall season settles in, shorter days and more hours of darkness bring an increased risk of crashes involving pedestrians, making this October’s Pedestrian Safety Month more important than ever. To prevent these fatalities, the Indiana Criminal...
Traffic Shift Happening on or After Today for I-65/State Road 267 Interchange Project
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
