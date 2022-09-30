1923 Lake Austin mansion demolition request pitting preservationists and some neighbors against owner and city preservation office

Read full article on original website
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Austin School District Properties Could Host Affordable Housing
Six facilities owned by the Austin Independent School District (AISD) could become affordable housing for teachers and staff, reports Fred Cantu for CBS Austin. The district has struggled to hire new teachers as housing costs rise sharply in the fast-growing Texas capital, and building housing on district land offers an innovative solution.
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years in its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. I-35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. They strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because it is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility
Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
fox7austin.com
Lake Travis ISD police chief applies for state bullet-resistant shield grant program
AUSTIN, Texas - Lake Travis ISD officers may soon have bullet resistant shield in their arsenal of equipment. This comes as the State authorized a grant program to help improve the response to emergencies at public schools. In response to the Uvalde shooting, the State of Texas has authorized grant...
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
Texas Hill Country’s Jester King Brewery
This is a post that Sher wrote back in February, 2020 just before we cut short our time as Winter Texans and headed back to Indiana before COVID struck. We just found this and somehow it never got published. So…Here it is. It was a special treat for us...
Parks in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill!
Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
Taylor residents to pay more for water, wastewater services
Wood says this increase in rates will help the city upgrade "outdated" water systems. This in anticipation of a growing population, a trend already seen in communities surrounding Austin.
Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns
Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
Parks, retail and residential spaces are part of San Marcos' Gas Lamp District plans
A mixed-use development that will sit on about 400 acres could be coming to a rapidly growing San Marcos. Real estate investment company Walton Global Holdings LLC and developer Majestic Realty Co. have received approvals from the city and Hays County to build east of I-35, on Centerpoint Road. The plan involves an industrial park that’s been dubbed “Project Thin Mint.” The Austin Business Journal reports that company executives shared plans to start construction in 2024 on two buildings totaling about 200,000 square feet, and the site could be more than 2 million square feet someday. These plans come as San...
Round Rock behavioral health unit gets $1M in federal funds
The unit was created in 2022 as a division in the Round Rock Fire Department, according to the city.
Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability. Muscadin has not worked this year as she...
Bee Cave gas leak prompts evacuations of nearby buildings
A gas leak in Bee Cave is prompting nearby buildings to be evacuated, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue.
Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.
If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
City to Host Household Hazardous Waste Event Oct. 19
The City will host a free household hazardous waste collection event from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the old show barn site in San Gabriel Park, 425 E. Morrow St. The event will be available for up to 400 Georgetown solid waste customers who have solid waste service through Texas Disposal Systems. Customers must contact Customer Care at 512-930-3640 or customercare@georgetown.org to have their name placed on a list. Please include your name, address, and utility account number when emailing customer care. Customers must have their name on the list to participate.
Willard's Brewery builds fanbase with traditional beers, burgers in Pflugerville
Fistful of Fury Hazy IPA ($6.50, 10 ounces), 7.1% ABV (Brian Rash/Community Impact) For the team at Willard’s Brewery, maintaining a unique presence in an unassuming business district in south Pflugerville is just as important as building brand awareness and sales distribution throughout the country. The facility on Patterson...
ACL Lineup 2022 – Complete Guide to Local Artists at Austin City Limits Festival
School’s in session, the Longhorns are playing and the temperature’s dipped below 100. Fall is nearly here. And along with weather changes and high school football games, another October tradition is nearly upon us: Austin City Limits Festival 2022. For two weekends in October, Zilker Park transforms into an eight-stage showcase of musical talent and magic.
