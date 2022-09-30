Read full article on original website
Rusty
3d ago
It's common sense that allows seniors to sort lies from truths, I've never trusted AARP since they pushed Obamacare, which cost the Medicare advantage plan a loss of 778 BILLION dollars, just to GIVE AWAY health-care in another ploy to again BUY VOTES!!
PolitiFact: Barnes doesn't support 'stripping health care away from millions'
Democrat Mandela Barnes is facing a number of attack ads since winning the Democratic nomination in August, including a claim by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
voiceofalexandria.com
Robin Vos spent more than any other Republican Assembly candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican Assembly candidates and officeholders have spent $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Robin Vos has spent more than any other Republican. Vos is the representative for Wisconsin Assembly District 63 and is running for re-election in 2022. Vos raised $254,447 and spent...
cwbradio.com
Two More Lawsuits Filed Regarding Absentee Ballots in Wisconsin
(AP) Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after a judge in...
CBS 58
Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
newsfromthestates.com
Libertarian David Lashar: I can overtake Dan Cox — and help defeat ‘Trumpism’
David Lashar, the Libertarian nominee for governor, greets voters at the Tawes Clambake in Crisfield last week. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. Part of the kabuki dance of being a third party candidate for political office is having to convince skeptical voters and donors that you have even a slim shot at victory.
mprnews.org
Crockett won’t say she’ll accept election results
The Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state Kim Crockett wouldn’t say Sunday whether she would accept the results of the 2022 election and that too often incumbent DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon has been willing to trade making voting convenient for ensuring that results are accurate. Crockett’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Barnes, Johnson on abortion, Wisconsin election key issue
Abortion is a key issue in the Nov. 8 election. The names on the ballot make different promises about what they’ll do.
wxpr.org
New AARP poll shows Republicans leading in Wisconsin's major midterm races
A new election poll from AARP found Republican candidates for major Wisconsin midterm races have narrow leads over their Democratic rivals. The poll shows Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels with a 3 percent lead over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers. It also shows Republican Senator Ron Johnson with a 5 percent...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Investment to Help Keep Wisconsin Families Warm
(WMTV) An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months. Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210. “With this additional funding from Gov. Evers, we expect to help 200,000 Wisconsin households with energy costs this season and offset some of the concerns from rising energy prices,” DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said.
newsfromthestates.com
Lame excuses for avoiding Medicaid expansion, how to address NC’s teacher shortage, and growing political discontent: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
1. The latest lame excuse for holding up Medicaid expansion (Commentary) For nearly a decade, North Carolina has forgone billions of federal dollars, prevented the creation of thousands of good jobs, caused multiple rural hospitals to close, and most disturbingly, condemned thousands of uninsured people to an early death by refusing to follow the lead of 38 other states by expanding Medicaid.
Commentary: Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship
As I watched the annual State of Education address last week I found myself wondering, is bipartisanship dead?. Pushing back on Republican culture war talking points, state schools superintendent Jill Underly used the word “racist” to describe recent Republican efforts to rewrite school curriculum purging so-called critical race theory. Likewise, high-profile campaigns against LGBTQ and transgender education are “harmful and dangerous to students’ emotional safety and mental health,” she said, adding, “pronouns save lives.” And she promised LGBTQ students, “I have your back” against school bullies. Some of those bullies presumably, reading between the lines of the speech, are the Republican legislators Underly was asking to approve $1 billion in new state funding for schools in the same address.
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
Candidates for Wisconsin governor make pitch to voters at La Crosse’s Maple Leaf Parade
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade provided a chance for candidates to put their faces before the crowd. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his opponent, Republican Tim Michels made a visit to see La Crosse’s 61st Oktoberfest over the weekend and get their messages out to the public.
Badger Herald
Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis
Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
newsfromthestates.com
Quiet, introverted Thompson takes helm of Ways and Means Committee
Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, reviews materials between meetings at the Indiana Statehouse. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) When Richard Allen Thompson started his first term as state representative in 1979, his son Jeffrey Thompson — a recent college graduate — thought, “Someday, I might want to do this.”
Wisconsin group launches effort to counter Christian nationalism in state politics
The Freedom from Religion Foundation wants to convince politicians that secular voters constitute a large and growing voting bloc. The post Wisconsin group launches effort to counter Christian nationalism in state politics appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
newsfromthestates.com
Up for debate: Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban?
One of the pending challenges against Indiana's near total abortion ban brings religious freedom into the mix. (Getty Images) Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law is at the heart of at least two ongoing lawsuits that seek to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban, fueling debate about where to draw lines between religion and policy.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Jim Schultz: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison shows "remarkable willingness" to lie about Feeding Our Future
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota attorney general candidate Jim Schultz says incumbent AG Kieth Ellison is lying about the $250 million dollar fraud case tied to the now closed charity Feeding Our Future. "it is incredibly disturbing that in this and many other matters the attorney general of Minnesota has remarkable...
newsfromthestates.com
University of Alaska administration files unfair labor complaint against faculty union
University of Alaska President Pat Pitney delivers remarks on June 2 at a board of regents meeting on the UAA campus. On Friday, the university administration filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the faculty union. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) The University of Alaska administration filed an unfair labor...
