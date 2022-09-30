ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Opinion: The school nurse’s office should never be empty

The writer is president of the Maryland Nurses Association. Almost everyone remembers being in the school nurse’s office when growing up. School nurses were there to tend to the scrapes, stomach aches, and minor illnesses that are just part of childhood. But policymakers know that school nurses do much...
MARYLAND STATE
New nonprofit to tackle racial justice and equity issues

The board of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity (from left to right): Chairman Dwight Davis, Sandeep Bikram Shaw, President Anthony Poore, Vice Chair Makiyah Moody, Dr. Jamaal Downey, Claire Holston, Secretary Jim Schachter, Dr. Susan Huard, Ignatius MacLellan, and Treasurer Troy Martin. (Courtesy of Matthew Anderson) A...
CHARITIES
Kansas community colleges, private colleges adopt student transfer agreement

Matt Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent College Association, and Heather Morgan, executive director of the Kansas Community College Association, said an agreement among 39 colleges in those organizations would guarantee students earning an associate's degree at a community college opportunity to enroll at one of the independent colleges as juniors, transfer 60 credit hours of courses and not be required to take more general education classes. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
Quiet, introverted Thompson takes helm of Ways and Means Committee

Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, reviews materials between meetings at the Indiana Statehouse. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) When Richard Allen Thompson started his first term as state representative in 1979, his son Jeffrey Thompson — a recent college graduate — thought, “Someday, I might want to do this.”
INDIANA STATE
Up for debate: Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban?

One of the pending challenges against Indiana's near total abortion ban brings religious freedom into the mix. (Getty Images) Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law is at the heart of at least two ongoing lawsuits that seek to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban, fueling debate about where to draw lines between religion and policy.
INDIANA STATE
Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt

A 2019 photo outside an Advance America storefront that issues loans funded by NCP Finance. The photo was taken by Rep. Kyle Koehler, who sponsored legislation designed to rein in the industry. Dozens of consumer complaints and a recent court ruling show how a Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury...
DAYTON, OH
Ian-related insurance claims near half a billion; state blocks insurers from cancelling policies through Nov. 28

Damaged signpost from Hurricane Ian in North Port, Fla. Sept. 30, 2022. Photo taken by Mitch Perry. Property owners in Florida have so far filed claims worth $473,828,401 since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Wednesday, according to preliminary figures released by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The agency...
FLORIDA STATE
Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo during a debate on Oct. 2, 2022. (Photos courtesy of David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist.
NEVADA STATE
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035

The Oregon Department of Transportation will invest in a growing network of electric vehicle charging stations across seven major highways (National Park Service) Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change.
OREGON STATE
Controversy dogs Hillsdale charter schools

Screenshot from Hillsdale's 'Teaching for Virtue | K-12 Classical Education' video on the Lake Country Classical Academy website | YouTube. “The teachers are trained in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country,” said Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, in late June. Hillsdale had plans to establish 50-100 charter schools in Tennessee. But sitting in the audience was Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee when Arnn made his pronouncement. Lee did not outright rebuke Arnn’s statement, but later went on to praise Tennessee teachers.
TENNESSEE STATE
Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden

Gov. Kim Reynolds is running for re-election against President Joe Biden. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; Biden photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images; screenshot of Reynolds from Iowa PBS) One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the...
IOWA STATE

