Opinion: The school nurse’s office should never be empty
The writer is president of the Maryland Nurses Association. Almost everyone remembers being in the school nurse’s office when growing up. School nurses were there to tend to the scrapes, stomach aches, and minor illnesses that are just part of childhood. But policymakers know that school nurses do much...
Emerging from primary, John King urges end school-to-prison pipeline, student debt
Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr., second from right, offers his views on how to cut student debt during Congressional Black the Caucus Foundation’s annual legislative conference Sept. 30 in Washington, D.C. Photo by William J. Ford. Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. calmly walked on stage...
New nonprofit to tackle racial justice and equity issues
The board of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity (from left to right): Chairman Dwight Davis, Sandeep Bikram Shaw, President Anthony Poore, Vice Chair Makiyah Moody, Dr. Jamaal Downey, Claire Holston, Secretary Jim Schachter, Dr. Susan Huard, Ignatius MacLellan, and Treasurer Troy Martin. (Courtesy of Matthew Anderson) A...
University of Alaska administration files unfair labor complaint against faculty union
University of Alaska President Pat Pitney delivers remarks on June 2 at a board of regents meeting on the UAA campus. On Friday, the university administration filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the faculty union. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) The University of Alaska administration filed an unfair labor...
Kansas community colleges, private colleges adopt student transfer agreement
Matt Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent College Association, and Heather Morgan, executive director of the Kansas Community College Association, said an agreement among 39 colleges in those organizations would guarantee students earning an associate's degree at a community college opportunity to enroll at one of the independent colleges as juniors, transfer 60 credit hours of courses and not be required to take more general education classes. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Quiet, introverted Thompson takes helm of Ways and Means Committee
Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, reviews materials between meetings at the Indiana Statehouse. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) When Richard Allen Thompson started his first term as state representative in 1979, his son Jeffrey Thompson — a recent college graduate — thought, “Someday, I might want to do this.”
Libertarian David Lashar: I can overtake Dan Cox — and help defeat ‘Trumpism’
David Lashar, the Libertarian nominee for governor, greets voters at the Tawes Clambake in Crisfield last week. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. Part of the kabuki dance of being a third party candidate for political office is having to convince skeptical voters and donors that you have even a slim shot at victory.
Wisconsin group launches effort to counter Christian nationalism in state politics
Growing up in the heart of the Bible Belt in central Alabama, Chris Nelson attended a Pentacostal church. He explored other denominations in college and later became a Lutheran. But Nelson, 41, has fallen away from religion in recent years. He says he’s grown alarmed by the rise of right-wing...
Up for debate: Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban?
One of the pending challenges against Indiana's near total abortion ban brings religious freedom into the mix. (Getty Images) Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law is at the heart of at least two ongoing lawsuits that seek to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban, fueling debate about where to draw lines between religion and policy.
Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt
A 2019 photo outside an Advance America storefront that issues loans funded by NCP Finance. The photo was taken by Rep. Kyle Koehler, who sponsored legislation designed to rein in the industry. Dozens of consumer complaints and a recent court ruling show how a Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury...
Planned Parenthood launching mobile abortion clinic in Illinois to boost access in Missouri
The Planned Parenthood in St. Louis on June 24, 2022 (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). In an effort to fortify access to abortion throughout the Midwest and in Missouri, where the procedure is almost entirely banned, Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile clinic across the state line in southern Illinois.
Ian-related insurance claims near half a billion; state blocks insurers from cancelling policies through Nov. 28
Damaged signpost from Hurricane Ian in North Port, Fla. Sept. 30, 2022. Photo taken by Mitch Perry. Property owners in Florida have so far filed claims worth $473,828,401 since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Wednesday, according to preliminary figures released by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The agency...
Lessons of the pandemic: What Pa. can do to reduce future evictions | Opinion
A Pittsburgh resident facing eviction holds up a sign during a rally organized by the Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement in February 2021 (Image via Pittsburgh City Paper). Eviction creates crises for families and individuals. Before the pandemic, most families in need of rental assistance did not...
Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo during a debate on Oct. 2, 2022. (Photos courtesy of David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist.
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035
The Oregon Department of Transportation will invest in a growing network of electric vehicle charging stations across seven major highways (National Park Service) Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change.
Tennessee officials seek to expand care for children’s mental health needs
More than 1,600 children arrived at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s emergency room last year experiencing a mental health crisis, mirroring a nationwide trend that has tracked a 60% overall increase in kids coming to hospital ERs for help. “Part of what we’ve been trying to figure out is...
Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other public officials speaking in Fort Myers, in the aftermath of Ian. Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo screenshot courtesy of the Florida Channel.) State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian.
NM’s gubernatorial candidates dive into police funding, homelessness, oil and gas, and more
Screenshot from the debate on Friday, Sept. 30, between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti via KOB. The New Mexico governor went head-to-head with a former meteorologist on Friday in an Albuquerque television studio where they relayed their views and priorities for the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and...
Controversy dogs Hillsdale charter schools
Screenshot from Hillsdale's 'Teaching for Virtue | K-12 Classical Education' video on the Lake Country Classical Academy website | YouTube. “The teachers are trained in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country,” said Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, in late June. Hillsdale had plans to establish 50-100 charter schools in Tennessee. But sitting in the audience was Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee when Arnn made his pronouncement. Lee did not outright rebuke Arnn’s statement, but later went on to praise Tennessee teachers.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden
Gov. Kim Reynolds is running for re-election against President Joe Biden. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; Biden photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images; screenshot of Reynolds from Iowa PBS) One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the...
