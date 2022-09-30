Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Controversy dogs Hillsdale charter schools
Screenshot from Hillsdale's 'Teaching for Virtue | K-12 Classical Education' video on the Lake Country Classical Academy website | YouTube. “The teachers are trained in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country,” said Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, in late June. Hillsdale had plans to establish 50-100 charter schools in Tennessee. But sitting in the audience was Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee when Arnn made his pronouncement. Lee did not outright rebuke Arnn’s statement, but later went on to praise Tennessee teachers.
newsfromthestates.com
Quiet, introverted Thompson takes helm of Ways and Means Committee
Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, reviews materials between meetings at the Indiana Statehouse. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) When Richard Allen Thompson started his first term as state representative in 1979, his son Jeffrey Thompson — a recent college graduate — thought, “Someday, I might want to do this.”
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas community colleges, private colleges adopt student transfer agreement
Matt Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent College Association, and Heather Morgan, executive director of the Kansas Community College Association, said an agreement among 39 colleges in those organizations would guarantee students earning an associate's degree at a community college opportunity to enroll at one of the independent colleges as juniors, transfer 60 credit hours of courses and not be required to take more general education classes. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: The school nurse’s office should never be empty
The writer is president of the Maryland Nurses Association. Almost everyone remembers being in the school nurse’s office when growing up. School nurses were there to tend to the scrapes, stomach aches, and minor illnesses that are just part of childhood. But policymakers know that school nurses do much...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt
A 2019 photo outside an Advance America storefront that issues loans funded by NCP Finance. The photo was taken by Rep. Kyle Koehler, who sponsored legislation designed to rein in the industry. Dozens of consumer complaints and a recent court ruling show how a Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury...
newsfromthestates.com
Wisconsin group launches effort to counter Christian nationalism in state politics
Growing up in the heart of the Bible Belt in central Alabama, Chris Nelson attended a Pentacostal church. He explored other denominations in college and later became a Lutheran. But Nelson, 41, has fallen away from religion in recent years. He says he’s grown alarmed by the rise of right-wing...
newsfromthestates.com
Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other public officials speaking in Fort Myers, in the aftermath of Ian. Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo screenshot courtesy of the Florida Channel.) State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian.
newsfromthestates.com
Libertarian David Lashar: I can overtake Dan Cox — and help defeat ‘Trumpism’
David Lashar, the Libertarian nominee for governor, greets voters at the Tawes Clambake in Crisfield last week. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. Part of the kabuki dance of being a third party candidate for political office is having to convince skeptical voters and donors that you have even a slim shot at victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
NM’s gubernatorial candidates dive into police funding, homelessness, oil and gas, and more
Screenshot from the debate on Friday, Sept. 30, between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti via KOB. The New Mexico governor went head-to-head with a former meteorologist on Friday in an Albuquerque television studio where they relayed their views and priorities for the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and...
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden
Gov. Kim Reynolds is running for re-election against President Joe Biden. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; Biden photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images; screenshot of Reynolds from Iowa PBS) One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the...
newsfromthestates.com
Lame excuses for avoiding Medicaid expansion, how to address NC’s teacher shortage, and growing political discontent: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
1. The latest lame excuse for holding up Medicaid expansion (Commentary) For nearly a decade, North Carolina has forgone billions of federal dollars, prevented the creation of thousands of good jobs, caused multiple rural hospitals to close, and most disturbingly, condemned thousands of uninsured people to an early death by refusing to follow the lead of 38 other states by expanding Medicaid.
newsfromthestates.com
DNR says wolf population dropped 14% after hunt
Wisconsin’s wolf population fell to 972, a decline of 14%, after the controversial wolf hunt in February of last year, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR announced its population estimate in a meeting of the Natural Resources Board on Wednesday. The hunt, which drew condemnation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
In Kari Lake’s Arizona, my high risk pregnancy would be illegal
Kari Lake listens to a question at an Aug. 3, 2022, press conference at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix. Lake declared victory in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge has allowed a Civil War-era abortion law to take effect in Arizona, which dates...
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota overdose deaths up sharply last year, driven by fentanyl
Minnesota drug overdose deaths hit a record high in 2021, according to provisional data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The sharp uptick in fatal overdoses mirrors a pandemic-era trend also seen in other so-called deaths of despair, like suicide and alcoholism. Nearly 1,500 Minnesotans lost their...
newsfromthestates.com
‘We’re live, we’re local’: Kansas Public Radio marks 70 years on the air
Shown here in the 1970s, James Seaver debuted his music program, "Opera Is My Hobby," on KANU days after the station began broadcasting in 1952. The program ran until Seaver's passing in 2011, making it Kansas Public Radio's longest-running program. (Kansas Public Radio) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035
The Oregon Department of Transportation will invest in a growing network of electric vehicle charging stations across seven major highways (National Park Service) Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana won’t say when incarcerated youth might go to Angola, citing ‘security reasons’
Louisiana is planning to move the most troubled young people in its juvenile justice facilities to a building on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice won’t say when certain incarcerated young people in its custody might move to a...
newsfromthestates.com
Housing Task Force assembling draft report, to be released Monday
Looking at the impact of short-term rentals like AirBnb and property tax relief were among suggestions from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force as members close in on the deadline for presenting recommendations. The recommendations would largely provide incentives to developers and amend regulations, although some task force members...
newsfromthestates.com
Court allows false arrest lawsuit to proceed, despite cops’ immunity claim
Palisades Interstate Park police who mistook chocolates for drugs lost an appeal in the false arrest lawsuit a Massachusetts man filed against them. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) When police pulled Fernando Saint-Jean over on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in 2018, they decided heart-shaped Valentine’s Day candies in the car...
newsfromthestates.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll has nearly doubled in one day, with 44 fatalities
Motorists contending with standing water in North Port, Florida. Sept. 30, 2022, (Photo by Mitch Perry.}. Saturday morning, there were 23 confirmed fatalities in six counties from Hurricane Ian’s monstrous trajectory across Florida. But by Saturday evening, the figure had nearly doubled to 44 deaths, with 30 in Lee County, where Ian had battered the southwest coast of the peninsula.
Comments / 0