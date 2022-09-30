ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dino Maamria has injury headaches ahead of Burton’s game with Forest Green

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Burton boss Dino Maamria has injury headaches ahead of the Sky Bet League One basement clash with Forest Green.

Midfielder Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) has been joined on the sidelines by Corrie Ndaba, who suffered a hip injury in the Papa Johns Trophy win at Sheffield Wednesday and faces up to three weeks out.

Calum Butcher is also doubtful with a groin strain for the bottom-placed Brewers.

But goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo is available again after being away on international duty with Finland.

Forest Green are only two places and four points better off than Burton after back-to-back home defeats against Morecambe and Exeter.

Rovers boss Ian Burchnall has been contending with a lengthy injury list which has included Baily Cargill, Corey O’Keefe, Christian Marques, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Jamille Matt and Matt Stevens.

Kyle McAllister was also forced off in the first half of last Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat to Exeter.

But forward Josh March did return in that game as a half-time substitute after missing three matches with a knee injury.

