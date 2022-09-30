Roman Gavrais’ Athena feels like it exists in a moment. Its opening shot immediately makes a bold statement; utilising one-shot cinematography in a way that few films can rival – feeling like a feature in on itself. The chaos of urban warfare is depicited before your eyes as the youth of Paris clash with Paris; a movement in revolt – the last few minutes of 2019’s Les Miserables extended into a full-length feature can be a daunting task, but it captures the bitterness and resentment towards the police that has been boiling for a long time when a brother of two siblings gets killed in the crossfire by the police on the back of several murders committed by law enforcement in recent times. Whilst not based on any one true story, Athena can’t help but feel like it has a statement to make – bold and fearless; designed to incite and provoke. It catches lightning in a bottle and makes it strike once, twice, three times. You’re not witnessing anything but one of the boldest films of the year – with a voice that backs up its powerful, unflinching commitment to truth.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO