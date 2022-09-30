ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

spoilertv.com

Magnum P.I. - Season 5 - Michael Rady Joins Cast

Magnum P.I. has added a new (yet familiar!) face as it moves into its new home on NBC. TVLine has learned exclusively that Michael Rady (Chicago Med, Timeless) will recur during Season 5 of the island drama as Detective Childs of the Honolulu PD.
TVLine

American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed

Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released

“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here, and comes out the gate swingin’ hard. “What are the Duttons willing to pay?” Paramount asks. The explosive official trailer is here, a month-and-a-half ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 5 premiere. Following their record-breaking fourth season, Yellowstone‘s new trailer gives its global audience a hearty peek at what’s ahead for the Dutton family.
spoilertv.com

Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 3rd October 2022

FBI - Episode 5.4 - Victim. Home Economics - Episode 3.4 - Wedding Bouquet, $150. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.3 - Is My Very Nature That of a Devil. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.4 - The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding. Interview...
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 5.05 - Grabby Hands - Press Release

10/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister.
NME

Crime-action K-drama ‘The Worst of Evil’ to premiere on Disney+ in 2023

Streaming platform Disney+ has announced a 2023 premiere for its upcoming original series The Worst of Evil. On October 4, Disney+ announced its latest upcoming Korean title The Worst of Evil, starring Ji Chang-wook (If You Wish Upon Me), Lim Se-mi (True Beauty) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game, Little Women). The series will be available to stream exclusively on the platform sometime in 2023.
spoilertv.com

How To Be A Bookie - Ordered to Series by HBO

HBO Max has given a series order for the new comedy HOW TO BE A BOOKIE, from Emmy® nominees Chuck Lorre (“The Kominsky Method,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Nick Bakay (“Mom,” “Young Sheldon”), and Warner Bros. Television. Actor/comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (“The Irishman,” “Green Book”) is set to star in the single-camera series, which has received an order for eight episodes.
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Athena - Review

Roman Gavrais’ Athena feels like it exists in a moment. Its opening shot immediately makes a bold statement; utilising one-shot cinematography in a way that few films can rival – feeling like a feature in on itself. The chaos of urban warfare is depicited before your eyes as the youth of Paris clash with Paris; a movement in revolt – the last few minutes of 2019’s Les Miserables extended into a full-length feature can be a daunting task, but it captures the bitterness and resentment towards the police that has been boiling for a long time when a brother of two siblings gets killed in the crossfire by the police on the back of several murders committed by law enforcement in recent times. Whilst not based on any one true story, Athena can’t help but feel like it has a statement to make – bold and fearless; designed to incite and provoke. It catches lightning in a bottle and makes it strike once, twice, three times. You’re not witnessing anything but one of the boldest films of the year – with a voice that backs up its powerful, unflinching commitment to truth.
spoilertv.com

The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.04 - To Die For - Press Release

When the team splits up to question a suspect’s father, Simone and Laura discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect’s newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly with Laura and her former colleague, Mark Atlas, as they debate the killer’s motive.
