Magnum P.I. - Season 5 - Michael Rady Joins Cast
Magnum P.I. has added a new (yet familiar!) face as it moves into its new home on NBC. TVLine has learned exclusively that Michael Rady (Chicago Med, Timeless) will recur during Season 5 of the island drama as Detective Childs of the Honolulu PD.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 3rd October 2022
FBI - Episode 5.4 - Victim. Home Economics - Episode 3.4 - Wedding Bouquet, $150. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.3 - Is My Very Nature That of a Devil. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.4 - The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding. Interview...
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.07 - A Mathematically Perfect Redemption - Press Release
Episode 307: “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption” (Available to stream on 10/6/22) A wayward Starfleet ensign struggles to find a path to redemption.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.05 - Grabby Hands - Press Release
10/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister.
Crime-action K-drama ‘The Worst of Evil’ to premiere on Disney+ in 2023
Streaming platform Disney+ has announced a 2023 premiere for its upcoming original series The Worst of Evil. On October 4, Disney+ announced its latest upcoming Korean title The Worst of Evil, starring Ji Chang-wook (If You Wish Upon Me), Lim Se-mi (True Beauty) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game, Little Women). The series will be available to stream exclusively on the platform sometime in 2023.
NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 14.02 - Of Value - Promotional Photos + Press Release
AFTER A DUO OF ARCHITECTS WHO DESIGNS SECURE BUILDINGS IS KIDNAPPED, THE NCIS TEAM LAUNCHES A MASSIVE SEARCH TO BRING THEM HOME SAFELY, ON “NCIS: LOS ANGELES,” SUNDAY, OCT. 16. “Of Value” – After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is kidnapped, the NCIS team...
Young Sheldon - Episode 6.04 - Blonde Ambition And The Concept of Zero - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero” – Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy. Also, Mary is jealous of Missy’s relationship with Mandy and MeeMaw, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 20 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
How To Be A Bookie - Ordered to Series by HBO
HBO Max has given a series order for the new comedy HOW TO BE A BOOKIE, from Emmy® nominees Chuck Lorre (“The Kominsky Method,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Nick Bakay (“Mom,” “Young Sheldon”), and Warner Bros. Television. Actor/comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (“The Irishman,” “Green Book”) is set to star in the single-camera series, which has received an order for eight episodes.
American Horror Story - Episode 11.01 - 11.02 - Press Release
-- Thank You For Your Service. Gino grapples with his trauma. Patrick's search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto, directed by Max Winkler.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.04 - Phantom Pattern - Promotional Photos + Press Release
EPISODE 4: PHANTOM PATTERN (Available to stream Sunday, October 9th) BRAVO works with the YPJ to suss out who is responsible for the bombing of the U.S.S. Crampton while struggling to accept their newest Team Member. Written By: Kenny Sheard & Ariel Endacott. Directed By: David Boreanaz.
MOVIES: Athena - Review
Roman Gavrais’ Athena feels like it exists in a moment. Its opening shot immediately makes a bold statement; utilising one-shot cinematography in a way that few films can rival – feeling like a feature in on itself. The chaos of urban warfare is depicited before your eyes as the youth of Paris clash with Paris; a movement in revolt – the last few minutes of 2019’s Les Miserables extended into a full-length feature can be a daunting task, but it captures the bitterness and resentment towards the police that has been boiling for a long time when a brother of two siblings gets killed in the crossfire by the police on the back of several murders committed by law enforcement in recent times. Whilst not based on any one true story, Athena can’t help but feel like it has a statement to make – bold and fearless; designed to incite and provoke. It catches lightning in a bottle and makes it strike once, twice, three times. You’re not witnessing anything but one of the boldest films of the year – with a voice that backs up its powerful, unflinching commitment to truth.
American Gigolo - Episode 1.07 - Atomic - Press Release
Julian turns to an old client for answers. Sunday uncovers a witness who could identify Julian's original betrayer. Michelle and Richard make a play for Colin's safe return.
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.04 - To Die For - Press Release
When the team splits up to question a suspect’s father, Simone and Laura discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect’s newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly with Laura and her former colleague, Mark Atlas, as they debate the killer’s motive.
