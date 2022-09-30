KOIN 6 Blitz: West Linn dominates Lake Oswego
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A matchup between crosstown rivals highlights the Week 5 prep football slate in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.
Lake Oswego traveled to West Linn on Friday for a Three Rivers League showdown, but the game wasn’t remotely competitive, as West Linn took down the Lakers 49-0.
Other games in Week 5 for KOIN 6 Blitz:
Nelson 42 Clackamas 35
Sunset 34 Beaverton 13
Mountainside 31 Westview 30
Franklin 59 McDaniel 6
Grant 14 Lincoln 7
Find other scores from around the state here .
