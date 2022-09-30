KOIN 6 Blitz: West Linn dominates Lake Oswego

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A matchup between crosstown rivals highlights the Week 5 prep football slate in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Lake Oswego traveled to West Linn on Friday for a Three Rivers League showdown, but the game wasn’t remotely competitive, as West Linn took down the Lakers 49-0.

Other games in Week 5 for KOIN 6 Blitz:

Nelson 42 Clackamas 35

Sunset 34 Beaverton 13

Mountainside 31 Westview 30

Franklin 59 McDaniel 6

Grant 14 Lincoln 7

Find other scores from around the state here .

Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.