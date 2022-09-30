ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 Blitz: West Linn dominates Lake Oswego

 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A matchup between crosstown rivals highlights the Week 5 prep football slate in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Lake Oswego traveled to West Linn on Friday for a Three Rivers League showdown, but the game wasn’t remotely competitive, as West Linn took down the Lakers 49-0.

Other games in Week 5 for KOIN 6 Blitz:

Nelson 42 Clackamas 35

Sunset 34 Beaverton 13

Mountainside 31 Westview 30

Franklin 59 McDaniel 6

Grant 14 Lincoln 7

Find other scores from around the state here .

Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.

KOIN 6 News

ilani Oktoberfest kicks off this coming weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Enjoy a festive, fun Oktoberfest-themed “alpine” experience on the ilani rooftop. Authentic and traditional Bavarian foods and Biergartens showcasing German and international beers, wines and other local craft brews and ciders will be available, along with traditional Oktoberfest delicious fare and wares.  For tickets and a full lineup of events, visit ilaniresort.com. […]
PORTLAND, OR
