Opinion: The school nurse’s office should never be empty
The writer is president of the Maryland Nurses Association. Almost everyone remembers being in the school nurse’s office when growing up. School nurses were there to tend to the scrapes, stomach aches, and minor illnesses that are just part of childhood. But policymakers know that school nurses do much...
Lessons of the pandemic: What Pa. can do to reduce future evictions | Opinion
A Pittsburgh resident facing eviction holds up a sign during a rally organized by the Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement in February 2021 (Image via Pittsburgh City Paper). Eviction creates crises for families and individuals. Before the pandemic, most families in need of rental assistance did not...
New nonprofit to tackle racial justice and equity issues
The board of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity (from left to right): Chairman Dwight Davis, Sandeep Bikram Shaw, President Anthony Poore, Vice Chair Makiyah Moody, Dr. Jamaal Downey, Claire Holston, Secretary Jim Schachter, Dr. Susan Huard, Ignatius MacLellan, and Treasurer Troy Martin. (Courtesy of Matthew Anderson) A...
Lame excuses for avoiding Medicaid expansion, how to address NC’s teacher shortage, and growing political discontent: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
1. The latest lame excuse for holding up Medicaid expansion (Commentary) For nearly a decade, North Carolina has forgone billions of federal dollars, prevented the creation of thousands of good jobs, caused multiple rural hospitals to close, and most disturbingly, condemned thousands of uninsured people to an early death by refusing to follow the lead of 38 other states by expanding Medicaid.
Court allows false arrest lawsuit to proceed, despite cops’ immunity claim
Palisades Interstate Park police who mistook chocolates for drugs lost an appeal in the false arrest lawsuit a Massachusetts man filed against them. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) When police pulled Fernando Saint-Jean over on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in 2018, they decided heart-shaped Valentine’s Day candies in the car...
Ian-related insurance claims near half a billion; state blocks insurers from cancelling policies through Nov. 28
Damaged signpost from Hurricane Ian in North Port, Fla. Sept. 30, 2022. Photo taken by Mitch Perry. Property owners in Florida have so far filed claims worth $473,828,401 since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Wednesday, according to preliminary figures released by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The agency...
Housing Task Force assembling draft report, to be released Monday
Looking at the impact of short-term rentals like AirBnb and property tax relief were among suggestions from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force as members close in on the deadline for presenting recommendations. The recommendations would largely provide incentives to developers and amend regulations, although some task force members...
Hurricane Ian’s death toll is now at 58 fatalities, in eight counties
Boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 29, 2022, in San Carlos Island. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Emerging from primary, John King urges end school-to-prison pipeline, student debt
Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr., second from right, offers his views on how to cut student debt during Congressional Black the Caucus Foundation’s annual legislative conference Sept. 30 in Washington, D.C. Photo by William J. Ford. Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. calmly walked on stage...
Planned Parenthood launching mobile abortion clinic in Illinois to boost access in Missouri
The Planned Parenthood in St. Louis on June 24, 2022 (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). In an effort to fortify access to abortion throughout the Midwest and in Missouri, where the procedure is almost entirely banned, Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile clinic across the state line in southern Illinois.
Hurricane Ian’s death toll has nearly doubled in one day, with 44 fatalities
Motorists contending with standing water in North Port, Florida. Sept. 30, 2022, (Photo by Mitch Perry.}. Saturday morning, there were 23 confirmed fatalities in six counties from Hurricane Ian’s monstrous trajectory across Florida. But by Saturday evening, the figure had nearly doubled to 44 deaths, with 30 in Lee County, where Ian had battered the southwest coast of the peninsula.
NM’s gubernatorial candidates dive into police funding, homelessness, oil and gas, and more
Screenshot from the debate on Friday, Sept. 30, between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti via KOB. The New Mexico governor went head-to-head with a former meteorologist on Friday in an Albuquerque television studio where they relayed their views and priorities for the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and...
Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt
A 2019 photo outside an Advance America storefront that issues loans funded by NCP Finance. The photo was taken by Rep. Kyle Koehler, who sponsored legislation designed to rein in the industry. Dozens of consumer complaints and a recent court ruling show how a Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury...
Louisiana won’t say when incarcerated youth might go to Angola, citing ‘security reasons’
Louisiana is planning to move the most troubled young people in its juvenile justice facilities to a building on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice won’t say when certain incarcerated young people in its custody might move to a...
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035
The Oregon Department of Transportation will invest in a growing network of electric vehicle charging stations across seven major highways (National Park Service) Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change.
In Kari Lake’s Arizona, my high risk pregnancy would be illegal
Kari Lake listens to a question at an Aug. 3, 2022, press conference at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix. Lake declared victory in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge has allowed a Civil War-era abortion law to take effect in Arizona, which dates...
Kansas community colleges, private colleges adopt student transfer agreement
Matt Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent College Association, and Heather Morgan, executive director of the Kansas Community College Association, said an agreement among 39 colleges in those organizations would guarantee students earning an associate's degree at a community college opportunity to enroll at one of the independent colleges as juniors, transfer 60 credit hours of courses and not be required to take more general education classes. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Quiet, introverted Thompson takes helm of Ways and Means Committee
Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, reviews materials between meetings at the Indiana Statehouse. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) When Richard Allen Thompson started his first term as state representative in 1979, his son Jeffrey Thompson — a recent college graduate — thought, “Someday, I might want to do this.”
Controversy dogs Hillsdale charter schools
Screenshot from Hillsdale's 'Teaching for Virtue | K-12 Classical Education' video on the Lake Country Classical Academy website | YouTube. “The teachers are trained in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country,” said Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, in late June. Hillsdale had plans to establish 50-100 charter schools in Tennessee. But sitting in the audience was Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee when Arnn made his pronouncement. Lee did not outright rebuke Arnn’s statement, but later went on to praise Tennessee teachers.
Libertarian David Lashar: I can overtake Dan Cox — and help defeat ‘Trumpism’
David Lashar, the Libertarian nominee for governor, greets voters at the Tawes Clambake in Crisfield last week. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. Part of the kabuki dance of being a third party candidate for political office is having to convince skeptical voters and donors that you have even a slim shot at victory.
