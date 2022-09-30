ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: The school nurse’s office should never be empty

The writer is president of the Maryland Nurses Association. Almost everyone remembers being in the school nurse’s office when growing up. School nurses were there to tend to the scrapes, stomach aches, and minor illnesses that are just part of childhood. But policymakers know that school nurses do much...
MARYLAND STATE
New nonprofit to tackle racial justice and equity issues

The board of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity (from left to right): Chairman Dwight Davis, Sandeep Bikram Shaw, President Anthony Poore, Vice Chair Makiyah Moody, Dr. Jamaal Downey, Claire Holston, Secretary Jim Schachter, Dr. Susan Huard, Ignatius MacLellan, and Treasurer Troy Martin. (Courtesy of Matthew Anderson) A...
CHARITIES
Lame excuses for avoiding Medicaid expansion, how to address NC’s teacher shortage, and growing political discontent: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. The latest lame excuse for holding up Medicaid expansion (Commentary) For nearly a decade, North Carolina has forgone billions of federal dollars, prevented the creation of thousands of good jobs, caused multiple rural hospitals to close, and most disturbingly, condemned thousands of uninsured people to an early death by refusing to follow the lead of 38 other states by expanding Medicaid.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Ian-related insurance claims near half a billion; state blocks insurers from cancelling policies through Nov. 28

Damaged signpost from Hurricane Ian in North Port, Fla. Sept. 30, 2022. Photo taken by Mitch Perry. Property owners in Florida have so far filed claims worth $473,828,401 since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Wednesday, according to preliminary figures released by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The agency...
FLORIDA STATE
Housing Task Force assembling draft report, to be released Monday

Looking at the impact of short-term rentals like AirBnb and property tax relief were among suggestions from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force as members close in on the deadline for presenting recommendations. The recommendations would largely provide incentives to developers and amend regulations, although some task force members...
MONTANA STATE
Hurricane Ian’s death toll is now at 58 fatalities, in eight counties

Boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 29, 2022, in San Carlos Island. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
LEE COUNTY, FL
Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt

A 2019 photo outside an Advance America storefront that issues loans funded by NCP Finance. The photo was taken by Rep. Kyle Koehler, who sponsored legislation designed to rein in the industry. Dozens of consumer complaints and a recent court ruling show how a Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury...
DAYTON, OH
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035

The Oregon Department of Transportation will invest in a growing network of electric vehicle charging stations across seven major highways (National Park Service) Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change.
OREGON STATE
In Kari Lake’s Arizona, my high risk pregnancy would be illegal

Kari Lake listens to a question at an Aug. 3, 2022, press conference at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix. Lake declared victory in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge has allowed a Civil War-era abortion law to take effect in Arizona, which dates...
ARIZONA STATE
Kansas community colleges, private colleges adopt student transfer agreement

Matt Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent College Association, and Heather Morgan, executive director of the Kansas Community College Association, said an agreement among 39 colleges in those organizations would guarantee students earning an associate's degree at a community college opportunity to enroll at one of the independent colleges as juniors, transfer 60 credit hours of courses and not be required to take more general education classes. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
Quiet, introverted Thompson takes helm of Ways and Means Committee

Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, reviews materials between meetings at the Indiana Statehouse. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) When Richard Allen Thompson started his first term as state representative in 1979, his son Jeffrey Thompson — a recent college graduate — thought, “Someday, I might want to do this.”
INDIANA STATE
Controversy dogs Hillsdale charter schools

Screenshot from Hillsdale's 'Teaching for Virtue | K-12 Classical Education' video on the Lake Country Classical Academy website | YouTube. “The teachers are trained in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country,” said Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, in late June. Hillsdale had plans to establish 50-100 charter schools in Tennessee. But sitting in the audience was Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee when Arnn made his pronouncement. Lee did not outright rebuke Arnn’s statement, but later went on to praise Tennessee teachers.
TENNESSEE STATE

