Milton, GA

Milton firefighters giving ‘updated booster’ Pfizer shots at vaccine clinic

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Milton firefighters will host vaccine clinics for people who want the latest COVID-19 booster shot.

Milton fire said people age 12 and older can receive the Pfizer bivalent booster, also referred to as an “updated booster.”

This is different from previous booster shots because it helps protect against the BA.4 and BA.4 lines of the COVID-19 omicron variant which is currently the most prevalent diagnosed version in the United States.

The clinics restart an initiative that the Milton Fire-Rescue Department began in 2021, when it partnered with ReVue Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the general public.

The program halted after the demand decreased for the first round of vaccines, then it was revived after the original boosters became available.

People who are getting the shot will need to have their health insurance card. You can also save some time by filling out this form in advance.

The clinic will be on Monday, October 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. out of Community Place, located at the small building next to City Hall at 2006 Heritage Walk.

The firefighters will also host two other vaccine clinics on October 21 and October 28, from noon to 6 p.m.

The Moderna booster and flu shots may be available as well.

You can get more information on vaccines, including boosters, from the CDC’s website, here.

If you have questions about vaccines, this program generally, or the October 3 clinic , email Milton Fire CARES Coordinator Derek Hofmann at derek.hofmann@miltonga.gov or covidsupport@miltonga.gov.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

