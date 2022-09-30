Read full article on original website
Wisconsin group launches effort to counter Christian nationalism in state politics
Growing up in the heart of the Bible Belt in central Alabama, Chris Nelson attended a Pentacostal church. He explored other denominations in college and later became a Lutheran. But Nelson, 41, has fallen away from religion in recent years. He says he’s grown alarmed by the rise of right-wing...
Judicial discipline committee advances two reform bills to full Colorado Legislature
In its final meeting, Colorado’s Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline on Friday advanced two pieces of legislation to next year’s full General Assembly, but it held a third piece for additional work and review. The two measures that the committee unanimously approved after amendments will originate in...
Alaska Legislature’s new social media policy nixes banning and blocking
Rep. Sara Hannan, D-Juneau, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Hannan is the chair of the Legislative Council, which on Friday voted to approve a new legislative social media policy. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) If Alaska’s state legislators remove constituents’...
Committee approves bill to permit police at polling places in public schools
New Jersey lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday Thursday that would let police officers into public schools where voting takes place. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) An Assembly panel unanimously approved a partial rollback of a New Jersey law banning police officers from polling places, advancing a bill Thursday that would let authorities into public schools where voting takes place.
After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy
Mel Hancock, author of Missouri's tax-limiting Hancock Amendment, speaks on C-SPAN soon after being elected to Congress in 1988. Hancock died in 2011. (Screenshot from C-SPAN) In the late 1970s, inflation pushed wages into higher tax brackets and squeezed homeowners as property tax bills rose with the value of their residences.
Texas can withhold list of people it thinks are noncitizens and can’t vote, appeals court rules
Hundreds of people joined a voting rights rally on May 8, 2021, to speak out against restrictive voting bills at the Texas Capitol in Austin. (Montinique Monroe for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas...
Peroutka pledges to bypass abortion, marriage laws; would pursue legal action against Hogan
Michael Anthony Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, addresses the Maryland Association of Counties summer convention in August. Photo by Josh Kurtz. Despite his low standing in a recent public opinion survey, Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, signaled on Friday that he does not intend to modify his views in order to boost his chances of winning in November.
‘We’re live, we’re local’: Kansas Public Radio marks 70 years on the air
Shown here in the 1970s, James Seaver debuted his music program, "Opera Is My Hobby," on KANU days after the station began broadcasting in 1952. The program ran until Seaver's passing in 2011, making it Kansas Public Radio's longest-running program. (Kansas Public Radio) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers...
University of Alaska administration files unfair labor complaint against faculty union
University of Alaska President Pat Pitney delivers remarks on June 2 at a board of regents meeting on the UAA campus. On Friday, the university administration filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the faculty union. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) The University of Alaska administration filed an unfair labor...
Lessons of the pandemic: What Pa. can do to reduce future evictions | Opinion
A Pittsburgh resident facing eviction holds up a sign during a rally organized by the Pittsburgh chapter of the United Neighborhood Defense Movement in February 2021 (Image via Pittsburgh City Paper). Eviction creates crises for families and individuals. Before the pandemic, most families in need of rental assistance did not...
Prison director, who faced years of criticism from staff, civil rights groups, resigns
Charles Daniels resigned Friday as director of the Nevada Department of Corrections at Gov. Steve Sisolak's request. (NDOC photo) Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, who has faced questions about transparency from lawmakers and civil rights groups alike for nearly two years, resigned Friday after an inmate, who was serving life for murder, escaped and the department failed to report it for several days.
Some Philly Union League members oppose club honoring DeSantis
PHILADELPHIA — Prominent members of the Union League of Philadelphia have expressed dismay in response to news that the club intends to present embattled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with one of its most prestigious honors, the Gold Award. According to the organization’s website, the Union League is a city...
Opinion: Maryland needs an Environmental Human Rights Amendment
The writer is communications director for the Maryland Campaign for Environmental Human Rights. This is in response to Josh Kurtz’s article on September 28th, “Report details alarming levels of toxins being dumped in Maryland’s waterways.” It is disturbing to hear about the thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals, including PFAS — “forever chemicals” — being dumped in our Maryland waterways and that the actual release may be much higher.
Oregon schools getting $3 million in federal dollars for school safety and prevention
Students with Live to Tell, a student-led suicide prevention organization, meet with Sen. Jeff Merkley at his Salem office in 2019. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Each of Oregon’s 19 regional education service districts will be able to hire a full-time specialist to oversee school safety and prevention programs with new federal funds.
Housing Task Force assembling draft report, to be released Monday
Looking at the impact of short-term rentals like AirBnb and property tax relief were among suggestions from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force as members close in on the deadline for presenting recommendations. The recommendations would largely provide incentives to developers and amend regulations, although some task force members...
Poll: Oregon governor’s race a dead heat between Drazan, Kotek
Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Screenshot) Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are in a neck-and-neck race for Oregon governor with...
Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson hosts crime roundtable in Portland’s Lents neighborhood
PORTLAND – At her third meeting of the morning with angry Portlanders, nonaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson explained why she sees a viable path to becoming Oregon’s first independent governor in decades, despite poll numbers. Her day started at a restaurant vandalized the night before, then a...
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
OMAHA — Tanya Gifford of Lift Up Sarpy County was thrilled this summer to learn that her nonprofit was awarded $1 million to help ward off homelessness in a community still pained by the pandemic. But her cheer, and that of about 50 other nonprofits across Nebraska, was short-lived.
Environmental groups urge Colorado to take ‘once-in-a-generation’ shot at clean energy spending
Xcel Energy's coal-fired Comanche Generating Station, shown here on Jan. 19, 2019, is located in Pueblo and is the largest power plant in the state. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) Nine major Colorado environmental groups on Thursday called on state and local officials across Colorado to maximize the benefits of...
Ag secretary candidates split on carbon pipelines, future of ethanol
John Norwood (left) is challenging incumbent Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (right) in this year's election. (Photos provided by the Naig and Norwood campaigns) The two candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture split Friday on whether government should require unwilling landowners to allow carbon pipelines to cross their land. Democrat...
