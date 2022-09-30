The writer is communications director for the Maryland Campaign for Environmental Human Rights. This is in response to Josh Kurtz’s article on September 28th, “Report details alarming levels of toxins being dumped in Maryland’s waterways.” It is disturbing to hear about the thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals, including PFAS — “forever chemicals” — being dumped in our Maryland waterways and that the actual release may be much higher.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO