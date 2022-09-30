ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Alaska Legislature’s new social media policy nixes banning and blocking

Rep. Sara Hannan, D-Juneau, speaks on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Hannan is the chair of the Legislative Council, which on Friday voted to approve a new legislative social media policy. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) If Alaska’s state legislators remove constituents’...
ALASKA STATE
Committee approves bill to permit police at polling places in public schools

New Jersey lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday Thursday that would let police officers into public schools where voting takes place. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) An Assembly panel unanimously approved a partial rollback of a New Jersey law banning police officers from polling places, advancing a bill Thursday that would let authorities into public schools where voting takes place.
POLITICS
After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy

Mel Hancock, author of Missouri's tax-limiting Hancock Amendment, speaks on C-SPAN soon after being elected to Congress in 1988. Hancock died in 2011. (Screenshot from C-SPAN) In the late 1970s, inflation pushed wages into higher tax brackets and squeezed homeowners as property tax bills rose with the value of their residences.
MISSOURI STATE
Peroutka pledges to bypass abortion, marriage laws; would pursue legal action against Hogan

Michael Anthony Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, addresses the Maryland Association of Counties summer convention in August. Photo by Josh Kurtz. Despite his low standing in a recent public opinion survey, Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, signaled on Friday that he does not intend to modify his views in order to boost his chances of winning in November.
MARYLAND STATE
‘We’re live, we’re local’: Kansas Public Radio marks 70 years on the air

Shown here in the 1970s, James Seaver debuted his music program, "Opera Is My Hobby," on KANU days after the station began broadcasting in 1952. The program ran until Seaver's passing in 2011, making it Kansas Public Radio's longest-running program. (Kansas Public Radio) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers...
KANSAS STATE
Person
Laura Kelly
Prison director, who faced years of criticism from staff, civil rights groups, resigns

Charles Daniels resigned Friday as director of the Nevada Department of Corrections at Gov. Steve Sisolak's request. (NDOC photo) Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, who has faced questions about transparency from lawmakers and civil rights groups alike for nearly two years, resigned Friday after an inmate, who was serving life for murder, escaped and the department failed to report it for several days.
NEVADA STATE
Some Philly Union League members oppose club honoring DeSantis

PHILADELPHIA — Prominent members of the Union League of Philadelphia have expressed dismay in response to news that the club intends to present embattled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with one of its most prestigious honors, the Gold Award. According to the organization’s website, the Union League is a city...
FLORIDA STATE
Opinion: Maryland needs an Environmental Human Rights Amendment

The writer is communications director for the Maryland Campaign for Environmental Human Rights. This is in response to Josh Kurtz’s article on September 28th, “Report details alarming levels of toxins being dumped in Maryland’s waterways.” It is disturbing to hear about the thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals, including PFAS — “forever chemicals” — being dumped in our Maryland waterways and that the actual release may be much higher.
MARYLAND STATE
Oregon schools getting $3 million in federal dollars for school safety and prevention

Students with Live to Tell, a student-led suicide prevention organization, meet with Sen. Jeff Merkley at his Salem office in 2019. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Each of Oregon’s 19 regional education service districts will be able to hire a full-time specialist to oversee school safety and prevention programs with new federal funds.
OREGON STATE
Housing Task Force assembling draft report, to be released Monday

Looking at the impact of short-term rentals like AirBnb and property tax relief were among suggestions from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force as members close in on the deadline for presenting recommendations. The recommendations would largely provide incentives to developers and amend regulations, although some task force members...
MONTANA STATE
Poll: Oregon governor’s race a dead heat between Drazan, Kotek

Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Screenshot) Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are in a neck-and-neck race for Oregon governor with...
OREGON STATE
Ag secretary candidates split on carbon pipelines, future of ethanol

John Norwood (left) is challenging incumbent Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (right) in this year's election. (Photos provided by the Naig and Norwood campaigns) The two candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture split Friday on whether government should require unwilling landowners to allow carbon pipelines to cross their land. Democrat...
IOWA STATE

