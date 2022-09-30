ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic overcomes friend Vasek Pospisil to reach Tel Aviv semi-finals

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDQZE_0iGpNmUZ00

Novak Djokovic defeated his good friend Vasek Pospisil to reach the semi-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.

Having eased past Pablo Andujar on Thursday in his first ATP Tour match for more than four months, Djokovic had a tougher time of things against Canadian Pospisil before sealing a 7-6 (5) 6-3 triumph.

The pair teamed up to found the Professional Tennis Players Association three years ago, and 149th-ranked Pospisil did not face a break point in the opening set.

He then fought back from 5-1 down in the tie-break with four points in a row before Djokovic took it, while in the second set the Serbian won the final three games after seeing an early break slip away.

“It was a great, positive win,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “Vasek is one of my best friends on the tour.

“We have known each other for many years. It is never easy playing someone you respect so much and like so much, but we are both professionals and wanted to win the match and you can see that.

“I think the level of tennis was really high. Especially towards the end of the first set and the second set. Credit to him for fighting. Great to see him back.”

In the last four, Djokovic will take on Russian Roman Safiullin, while the other semi-final pits second seed Marin Cilic against France’s Constant Lestienne.

There was a major shock at the Korea Open, where Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka knocked out top seed Casper Ruud 6-2 3-6 6-2.

The US Open finalist’s defeat means Rafael Nadal will overtake him as world number two next week.

Second seed Cameron Norrie withdrew ahead of his quarter-final against Jenson Brooksby through illness. The American will take on Denis Shapovalov in the last four, while Nishioka meets lucky loser Aleksandar Kovacevic, who is having the best week of his career.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

World number one Carlos Alcaraz beaten by David Goffin at the Astana Open

World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open. Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.
TENNIS
newschain

Nine Nato members urge support for Ukraine after annexation

The heads of nine European Nato members have issued a joint statement backing a path to membership for Ukraine in the US-led security alliance, and calling on all 30 Nato nations to ramp up military aid for Kyiv. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise move on Friday to apply...
POLITICS
newschain

Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios to fight assault charge on mental health grounds

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will apply to have an assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds, his lawyer told an Australian court on Tuesday. Lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith appeared on behalf of Mr Kyrgios in a court in the world number 20’s hometown of Canberra and asked for an adjournment so forensic mental health reports could be prepared.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
newschain

Iran summons UK envoy again over anti-crackdown complaints

Iranian officials have summoned the British ambassador once again over what they said were “provocative” statements made by London over Tehran’s crackdown on widespread protests. State media in Iran said authorities summoned Simon Shercliff for the second time in less than 10 days and “strongly condemned the...
PROTESTS
newschain

Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
OAKLAND, CA
newschain

Dangers persist in wake of Hurricane Ian

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas in the US, some dangers persist – and have even worsened in some places. The storm continues to cause problems, dousing Virginia with rain on Sunday and prompting warnings of potentially severe flooding along its coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tennis Players#Canadian#Serbian#Russian Roman Safiullin
newschain

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb

Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts on Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defences in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russia is in the process of annexing.
POLITICS
newschain

Gordon Brown warns of ‘national uprising’ if benefits rise falls short

Gordon Brown has warned of a “national uprising” if the Government opts not to increase benefits in line with inflation. The former Labour prime minister became the latest political heavyweight to weigh in on the row over the uprating of benefits, an issue that has prompted backbench revolts at the Conservative Party conference and prompted signs of splits even within the Truss administration.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sarah Everard’s killer faces court on flashing charges

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey but was not asked to enter pleas to charges of flashing amid the ongoing industrial action by barristers. The 49-year-old is accused of two counts of indecent exposure pre-dating Ms Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder. In June 2015,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Fireworks ban for under-18s to come into force

Legislation to improve public safety by banning the supply of fireworks to under-18s is set to come into force on October 10. In addition, the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics (Scotland) Act will see attacks on emergency workers using fireworks become “aggravating factors” taken into account when courts sentence offenders.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Coroner offers condolences to family of Chris Kaba

A coroner has offered his condolences to the family of Chris Kaba as the inquest into the 24-year-old’s death was opened and adjourned. Relatives of the father-two-be attended Inner South London Coroner’s Court on Tuesday for a brief hearing to open the inquest. Coroner Andrew Harris began the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by hurricane

A menagerie of birds including rare parrots has been rescued from a Florida wildlife sanctuary after its owners refused to evacuate without them in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The mission, dubbed Operation Noah’s Ark, transported two lemurs and 275 exotic birds to West Palm Beach from Pine Island, where...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
newschain

Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation

Former US president Donald Trump is suing CNN for 475 million dollars (£419 million) in damages for allegedly defaming him to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
POTUS
newschain

Celtic growing into ‘ruthless’ Champions League – Callum McGregor

Captain Callum McGregor believes Celtic are growing into the “ruthless” Champions League competition and hopes to continue progressing against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night. The Scottish champions put in a good performance against Real Madrid at Parkhead on matchday one in Group F – the Scotland midfielder hit...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy