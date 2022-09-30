ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBBM News Radio

How the queen's death will affect ketchup

After 70 years on the throne, it's no surprise the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty's passing. Heinz is among hundreds brands that must now remove certain elements from its products in wake of...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Kate Middleton & Queen Consort Camilla Battle For The Throne Prior To Queen Elizabeth II's Death?

Although the United Nations and the rest of the world welcomed King Charles III, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it appears Prince William and Kate Middleton were not too thrilled to do the same. "William and Kate were completely blindsided by the queen's announcement in favor of Charles and Camilla," a source revealed to a news publication.Months ago, the longest-reigning monarch publicly declared it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to receive the title of Queen Consort when her son Charles took over the monarchy as King.'IT WAS AWKWARD': PRINCE HARRY...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
WORLD
The Independent

Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?

Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
U.K.
Fox News

Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest

For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
U.K.
Reason former US Presidents not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She had reigned on the throne since she was 25 years old. After over a week of mourning, the former monarch's state funeral will be on Monday, September 19, 2022 at London's Westminster Abbey where the queen married Prince Philip in 1947, and where she was crowned in 1953.
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace

A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
