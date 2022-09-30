ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Depot Foundation commits up to $1M to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — The Home Depot Foundation announced Friday that it is committing up to $1 million for disaster relief for the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The storm ravaged parts of Florida when it made landfall on Wednesday, decimating communities along its path. The storm is expected to make landfall once again Friday along the South Carolina coast.

“The Foundation is providing immediate assistance to communities in need by distributing water and relief supplies, delivering meals, providing shelter and removing debris in the impacted areas as soon as the storm clears,” the Home Depot Foundation said in a news release.

It is also shipping more than 1,800 disaster relief kits to Florida to be distributed by nonprofits that the foundation works with. The kits include garbage bags, paper towels, cleaners, hand sanitizer, scour pads, gloves and N95 masks.

“Our thoughts are with the communities devastated by this catastrophic storm,” said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. “During this difficult time, we stand ready to assist all those who are dealing with the damage left behind. With the help of our nonprofit partners, we will be there to provide resources, relief and support not only in the days to come, but throughout the recovery process.”

Home Depot activated its Hurricane Command Center this week to “to move more than 600 truckloads of emergency product to stores in the path of the storm, including generators, gas cans, extension cords, batteries, tarps, lanterns, plywood, dry wall and water.”

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Ian was still churning off the South Carolina coast with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Officials expect the storm to weaken rapidly after reaching the coast later in the day.

