Read full article on original website
Related
sandiegomagazine.com
SANDAG Rideshare Week 2022
SANDAG Rideshare Week is October 3-9! Pledge to Rideshare for Clean Air and try out new, sustainable transportation options. Complete the pledge form by 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Rideshare for Clean Air by choosing to carpool, vanpool, bike, walk, or ride transit during Rideshare Week. Share a photo...
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Sake Festival is Back, Introduces SD Sake Week
It’s hard to calculate just how much money the sake bomb cost the most respected sake brewers in the world, but it’s probably millions. Origin stories are often murky (the inception of the hamburger has at least four birth narratives), but the one that seems to make the most sense is that American G.I.’s invented the sake bomb during or after WWII.
sandiegomagazine.com
Relay For Life of Oceanside
Join the movement to end cancer, as the community rallies together at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Oceanside, CA. Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Together we will honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change.
sandiegomagazine.com
Frida and Diego's Fever Dream
With them you have love, you have pain, depth, passion, politics, sex, visual theatrics, everything—they were performers, too,” says Lorena Maza, reminding me about the theatrical prowess of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. Though long departed, the iconic Mexican couple—who at their peak, seemed to define a country’s artistic culture—will be revived as main characters in the opera Maza is directing, El último sueño de Frida y Diego (in English: The Last Dream of Frida and Diego).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandiegomagazine.com
North Park's Tiny Eatery With a Big Personality
Every neighborhood needs a few things—a good bar, a decent place to pray and launder sins, a store with paper goods, a park for bucket food and hyperactively reproductive families, a body of water to jump in, a dark box where young people play weird music, a legion of nonprofits, a villain, a healthy distrust of people who claim to know what a neighborhood needs, and a small restaurant like this.
sandiegomagazine.com
FIRST LOOK: Mister A's
We announced last year that Mister A’s had been sold—not to a multinational corporate restaurant group, not to the deepest pockets looking for a penthouse supper club for their private doings. But to longtime operations manager, Ryan Thorsen, the 34 year-old, loyal confidant of former owner Bertrand Hug, the guy who’d worked his way up, the steward who cared and earned it.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Restaurant Week at Sandpiper
Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters is celebrating San Diego Restaurant Week, September 25 – October 2, 2022. Enjoy our 3-course dinner menu featuring an outstanding variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts all at special Restaurant Week pricing.
sandiegomagazine.com
BLENDERS EYEWEAR Encinitas Store Opening
On Saturday, October 1st, Blenders Eyewear, the San Diego-based eyewear company, will be celebrating its NEW store location in Encinitas, CA with a grand opening event!. Join us in celebrating this leading eyewear brand with drinks, bites, live music, live art by Kyle LeBlanc and more. There will also be exclusive promotions and giveaways including FREE swag bags for the first 100 customers and a 25% off sale (in-store only).
Comments / 0