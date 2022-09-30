Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida and Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to survey the widespread destruction caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian. The White House said the Bidens will visit Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday. No other details have been released.
Video: Hurricane Ian wipes out Fort Myers Beach, Florida
Fort Myers Beach, Florida, has been decimated by Hurricane Ian. Video shared by Bobby Pratt from the town on Estero Island in Lee County shows debris littered everywhere and buildings reduced to piles of rubble. Boats are slammed on shore, and a huge chunk of a pier is missing. It’s...
Flights to Florida from Chicago limited in wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian
Travelers at O’Hare Airport on Friday are hoping to get to Florida to check on property and on neighbors.
Hurricane Ian viral footage: Water bursts through condo like a scene out of 'The Shining'
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. One viral video showed why a disastrous event like a hurricane can truly make nightmares become reality for many. It looked...
As Hurricane Ian slams Florida, Red Cross mobilizes to help
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are already in Florida to help displaced residents, and hundreds more — including some from Illinois — will be on the way very soon.
PAWS Chicago headed to Florida to bring homeless pets to Windy City
Volunteers with PAWS Chicago is readying transport vehicles on Friday as they prepare to drive 21 hours to Naples, Florida to help shelters there make room for more rescued pets.
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled
Thousands of flights were canceled Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida with a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s Gulf Coast. According to flightaware.com, nearly 3,500 flights were canceled as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Florida airports — Orlando International, Miami International, Tampa International and Fort Lauderdale International — have the most cancellations, but the impacts are also trickling over to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta and other airports along the East Coast.
'We're with you': Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people, 44% of...
History of worst hurricanes to hit Florida, where Ian falls
Hurricane Ian is among the worst storms to hit Florida ranking up there with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane, the strongest to make landfall in the U.S.
Chicago family experiencing Hurricane Ian after relocating to Florida last year
NAPLES, Fla. - A Chicago family is thinking twice about moving to Florida. A year ago they called Bucktown home, but Wednesday they were in the eye of the storm. "You didn’t know if something was going to blow off and hit one of your windows, rip your screen," said Kim Turek, who relocated with her family to Naples last July.
Florida resident speaks to FOX 32 Chicago as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc
Hurricane Ian is wreaking havoc on communities, leaving neighborhoods flooded and homes destroyed. On Thursday, FOX 32 Chicago spoke over the phone with a Punta Gorda resident who decided to hunker down in his home.
Chicago area organizations mobilize to provide relief for Florida residents
Hurricane Ian is churning in the Gulf of Mexico, and people in the Tampa Bay area are bracing for what could be the first direct hit in more than a century.
Chicago ComEd crews head down to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of ComEd workers are traveling to Florida and Georgia to help restore power for those who will be impacted by Hurricane Ian later this week.
