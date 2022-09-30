ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnum P.I. - Season 5 - Michael Rady Joins Cast

Magnum P.I. has added a new (yet familiar!) face as it moves into its new home on NBC. TVLine has learned exclusively that Michael Rady (Chicago Med, Timeless) will recur during Season 5 of the island drama as Detective Childs of the Honolulu PD.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.05 - Grabby Hands - Press Release

10/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister.
NCIS - A Family Matter and Daddy Issues - Reviews

20.1 - "A Family Matter”. Written by Donald P. Bellisario, Don McGill, and Scott Willams. Welcome back for Season 20! Let’s raise our imaginary glasses for what we hope will be a season with strong storylines and high ratings. I won’t say that the first episode of the season...
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.05 - Uncle-ing - Press Release

“Uncle-ing” – With her due date approaching, Erica is over the exhausting pregnancy and demands a “babymoon.” When things take an unforeseen turn, Geoff is tasked with producing the one person Erica needs more than anyone. Meanwhile, Adam and Barry seek out advice on “uncle-ing” from some unexpected sources on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.04 - To Die For - Press Release

When the team splits up to question a suspect’s father, Simone and Laura discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect’s newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly with Laura and her former colleague, Mark Atlas, as they debate the killer’s motive.
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.05 - The Brit - Press Release

Arman and Nadia attempt to take control of their drug-selling venture when they realize Thony’s ethical methods aren’t making them enough money. Meanwhile, Fiona takes the lead on starting her and Thony’s new cleaning business and Garrett is one step closer to solving the Cortés case in the all-new “The Brit” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Oct. 17 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-205) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.03 - It's Not Personal - Press Release

Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. When Austin learns about a political candidate’s murky financial ties, Stanley must decide if they can publish with the newspaper’s owner having endorsed the candidate.
Step Up - Episode 3.01 -...

Accused of murdering his former friend East-O, Sage Odom is poised to lose everything in his empire: High Water, the concert tour, his sponsors, his reputation, even his freedom. His partner and now fiancé Collette Jones is by his side supporting him and finding solutions at every turn; but Collette is hiding a deep secret that is eating away at her. Meanwhile, things are changing for Tal, Rigo, Poppy, Davis and Odalie as they navigate the tour and the accusations against Sage. Who can be trusted?
How To Be A Bookie - Ordered to Series by HBO

HBO Max has given a series order for the new comedy HOW TO BE A BOOKIE, from Emmy® nominees Chuck Lorre (“The Kominsky Method,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Nick Bakay (“Mom,” “Young Sheldon”), and Warner Bros. Television. Actor/comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (“The Irishman,” “Green Book”) is set to star in the single-camera series, which has received an order for eight episodes.
USD POLL : Which TV shows will NBC cancel this season?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Matthew Henry who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can...
Dune: The Sisterhood - Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson to Star

Emily Watson (Chernobyl, God’s Creatures) and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter, Stan & Ollie) will lead the cast of HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood (wt), from Legendary Television. Watson and Henderson will portray Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in...
Chicago Med - Episode 8.05 - Yep, This Is The World We Live In - Press Release

"YEP, THIS IS THE WORLD WE LIVE IN" 10/19/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the E.D. when Vanessa’s drug dealer reappears. One of the victims of the recent train crash needs a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise. Charles and Nellie help a patient with amnesia.
