Magnum P.I. - Season 5 - Michael Rady Joins Cast
Magnum P.I. has added a new (yet familiar!) face as it moves into its new home on NBC. TVLine has learned exclusively that Michael Rady (Chicago Med, Timeless) will recur during Season 5 of the island drama as Detective Childs of the Honolulu PD.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.05 - Grabby Hands - Press Release
10/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister.
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.07 - A Mathematically Perfect Redemption - Press Release
Episode 307: “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption” (Available to stream on 10/6/22) A wayward Starfleet ensign struggles to find a path to redemption.
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.09 - Going Rogue - Press Release
The sisters get a heartbreaking reality check. Matt steps up as Thomas begins to crumble.
Young Sheldon - Episode 6.04 - Blonde Ambition And The Concept of Zero - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero” – Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy. Also, Mary is jealous of Missy’s relationship with Mandy and MeeMaw, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 20 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
NCIS - A Family Matter and Daddy Issues - Reviews
20.1 - "A Family Matter”. Written by Donald P. Bellisario, Don McGill, and Scott Willams. Welcome back for Season 20! Let’s raise our imaginary glasses for what we hope will be a season with strong storylines and high ratings. I won’t say that the first episode of the season...
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.05 - Uncle-ing - Press Release
“Uncle-ing” – With her due date approaching, Erica is over the exhausting pregnancy and demands a “babymoon.” When things take an unforeseen turn, Geoff is tasked with producing the one person Erica needs more than anyone. Meanwhile, Adam and Barry seek out advice on “uncle-ing” from some unexpected sources on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
American Gigolo - Episode 1.07 - Atomic - Press Release
Julian turns to an old client for answers. Sunday uncovers a witness who could identify Julian's original betrayer. Michelle and Richard make a play for Colin's safe return.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.04 - Phantom Pattern - Promotional Photos + Press Release
EPISODE 4: PHANTOM PATTERN (Available to stream Sunday, October 9th) BRAVO works with the YPJ to suss out who is responsible for the bombing of the U.S.S. Crampton while struggling to accept their newest Team Member. Written By: Kenny Sheard & Ariel Endacott. Directed By: David Boreanaz.
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.04 - To Die For - Press Release
When the team splits up to question a suspect’s father, Simone and Laura discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect’s newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly with Laura and her former colleague, Mark Atlas, as they debate the killer’s motive.
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.05 - The Brit - Press Release
Arman and Nadia attempt to take control of their drug-selling venture when they realize Thony’s ethical methods aren’t making them enough money. Meanwhile, Fiona takes the lead on starting her and Thony’s new cleaning business and Garrett is one step closer to solving the Cortés case in the all-new “The Brit” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Oct. 17 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-205) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.03 - It's Not Personal - Press Release
Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. When Austin learns about a political candidate’s murky financial ties, Stanley must decide if they can publish with the newspaper’s owner having endorsed the candidate.
NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 14.02 - Of Value - Promotional Photos + Press Release
AFTER A DUO OF ARCHITECTS WHO DESIGNS SECURE BUILDINGS IS KIDNAPPED, THE NCIS TEAM LAUNCHES A MASSIVE SEARCH TO BRING THEM HOME SAFELY, ON “NCIS: LOS ANGELES,” SUNDAY, OCT. 16. “Of Value” – After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is kidnapped, the NCIS team...
Step Up - Episode 3.01 -...
Accused of murdering his former friend East-O, Sage Odom is poised to lose everything in his empire: High Water, the concert tour, his sponsors, his reputation, even his freedom. His partner and now fiancé Collette Jones is by his side supporting him and finding solutions at every turn; but Collette is hiding a deep secret that is eating away at her. Meanwhile, things are changing for Tal, Rigo, Poppy, Davis and Odalie as they navigate the tour and the accusations against Sage. Who can be trusted?
How To Be A Bookie - Ordered to Series by HBO
HBO Max has given a series order for the new comedy HOW TO BE A BOOKIE, from Emmy® nominees Chuck Lorre (“The Kominsky Method,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Nick Bakay (“Mom,” “Young Sheldon”), and Warner Bros. Television. Actor/comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (“The Irishman,” “Green Book”) is set to star in the single-camera series, which has received an order for eight episodes.
Home Economics - Episode 3.05 - Live With Kelly And Ryan Hoodie, Complimentary - Press Release
With the press tour for Tom’s book in full swing, Connor and Marina accompany him to promote his book in New York on one of Americas top daytime talk shows. Meanwhile, Sarah and Denise get a little too comfortable living at Connor’s house, which sends the wrong message to Shamiah.
USD POLL : Which TV shows will NBC cancel this season?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Matthew Henry who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can...
Dune: The Sisterhood - Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson to Star
Emily Watson (Chernobyl, God’s Creatures) and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter, Stan & Ollie) will lead the cast of HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood (wt), from Legendary Television. Watson and Henderson will portray Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in...
Chicago Med - Episode 8.05 - Yep, This Is The World We Live In - Press Release
"YEP, THIS IS THE WORLD WE LIVE IN" 10/19/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the E.D. when Vanessa’s drug dealer reappears. One of the victims of the recent train crash needs a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise. Charles and Nellie help a patient with amnesia.
