Police: 1 person dead in shooting at Deer Park auto body shop
Police say one person was killed in a shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park.
Saugerties man dies in Catskill motorcycle crash
State police say 26-year-old Daniel Valk was riding a Harley Davidson when a driver from Connecticut turned in front of him on Game Farm Road.
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say.
State police: Overturned tractor-trailer closes Route 8 in Colebrook
An overturned tractor-trailer closed part of Route 8 in Colebrook, state police say.
Police: Fishkill man arrested for firing shots into pizzeria
State police say they arrested a Fishkill man who fired shots into Antonella's Pizza on Sunday afternoon.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Police: Man struck youth football coach in the head with helmet
Police say a man faces assault charges for striking a youth football coach in the head with a football helmet and knocking him unconscious during a game.
Police release video of suspects wanted in Ronkonkoma catalytic converter theft
According to police, the pair stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda CRV in the driveway of a Walnut Avenue residence.
Police: Shelton man stabbed man with scissors, injured woman
A Shelton man stabbed a man and injured a woman with a pair of scissors, police say. It happened at an apartment on Howe Avenue. Police say Alex Chamoro, 48, stabbed a man with a pair of kitchen scissors and also injured the man's mother. The man was transported to...
Police: Father fatally shot in Poughkeepsie, 2 arrested and explosive material found
Two suspects are in custody after the father of a Marist College student was shot and killed during a parents' weekend this Sunday.
Police: Former Fairfield town official charged with animal cruelty for second time in 4 years
Former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate Raymond Neuberger was charged Tuesday in the death of a cat back in August.
Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County
News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
Officials search for evidence at Poughkeepsie hotel where dad of Marist College student was killed
Police say the hotel's original plan was to close for three days, but that might change because there is more to process there.
Police: 19-year-old dies from gunshot wound after Central Islip car crash
Police say a young man died from a gunshot wound following a car crash in Central Islip.
Nonemergency phone lines up and running at numerous police, fire departments after service disruption
A Verizon spokesperson has confirmed that nonemergency phone lines are working again at numerous police and fire departments following a service disruption.
Police are asking for the public's help to find missing Bridgeport teen
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
Police: 3 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Farmingville store
Police have released pictures of three women wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise in Farmingville. According to police, the incident happened at the Burlington store on North Ocean Avenue last month. The women took off with nearly $600 worth of items. Police are offering a cash reward...
Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder of White Plains man
Marcus Chambers, 31, was sentenced Monday in federal court in White P
‘We’ve been up for 5 days.’ Bridgeport family desperate to find missing 15-year-old
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
Marlboro high school student receives threatening AirDrop message
Marlboro School District says a high school student received an anonymous threat through AirDrop on Monday.
