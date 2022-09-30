ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties police arrest woman for trespassing

By Jessie House
 4 days ago

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police responded to a trespass complaint on September 3 at Shorty’s Auto Body Shop. After an investigation, police arrested Amber Coumbes on September 29 for trespass.

Police reported that the individual that filed the complaint at Shorty’s Auto Shop on September 8, stated Coumbes came onto his property after being told not to enter the property. After an investigation, police charged Coumbes with trespass, and the suspect who was not at the location at the time of the complaint, was arrested on September 29 on a warrant issued by the Department of Probation. Police state that Coumbes was issued an appearance ticket on the trespass charge, which is returnable to the Town of Saugerties Court on October 19.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police State#Trespassing#Law Enforcement#Saugerties
