New Claims Emerge About Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Left The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to embark on a UK tour earlier in 2022, royal insiders balked at the idea. As one former Buckingham Palace employee told the Daily Beast, the couple had some nerve conducting what amounted to a semi-royal tour, considering that "their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit]. It looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."
Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
Sophie, Countess Of Wessex Is Making Royal History Following The Queen's Death
Several key members of the royal family came to the forefront as they gathered to grieve the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. In particular, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess Of Wessex wore subtly touching tributes to the queen in the days following her passing. As the Daily Mail reported, both women were photographed wearing prominent silver crucifixes with their solemn, all-black outfits — a nod to Her Majesty's devout Christian faith.
The Wedding Gift Queen Elizabeth Gave Camilla Parker Bowles And Her First Husband
We are all familiar with King Charles III's life before he tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort. He was married to Princess Diana — one of the most beloved figures in royal history — for over a decade, before a very public split took over the royal news cycle and the years to come (via Vogue).
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Resembles His Famous Relative In A Tragic Way
When King Charles III ascended the throne in September 2022, many celebrities shared their memories of meeting the former Prince of Wales. On Twitter, Rosanne Cash posted a rare throwback photo of her father, Johnny Cash, meeting Charles in 1976. Thanks to the lighting and the rare sighting of Charles with a beard, people couldn't believe how much the king looked like his younger son.
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
It Turns Out Prince Harry Rejected Prince William's Attempts At A Truce - Here's Why
William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have been at odds for well over two years. Many believe that the royals had a falling out after Harry decided to step down as a senior member of the royal family in early 2020, however, according to Vanity Fair, their rift may have started long before then. Although William did serve as the best man in Harry's May 2018 wedding, the two have grown apart in the years since, only coming together for various events for brief periods of time.
The Reason King Charles Was Allegedly Jealous Of Kate Middleton
When William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, got engaged in 2010, they had been dating for about eight years. Their engagement was met with a great deal of support from family and friends, including William's father, King Charles. At the time, Charles said that he was "delighted" to hear that his son was getting married, according to The Guardian. "They have been practicing long enough ... it makes me feel very old," he joked. Meanwhile, Camilla, the queen consort, was also elated with the news. "It's brilliant, isn't it? It's absolutely wonderful," she said.
Where To Find A Dupe Of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress
On Meghan Markle's wedding day in 2018, she revealed what was a beautiful, yet minimalistic wedding dress. The off-shoulder, long sleeve dress made of bonded silk cady was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who was the first female director appointed to Givenchy in 2017. "The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, which epitomizes a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy," the official Kensington Palace statement says of the dress. The statement further details its intentional and collaborative design, with an open bateau neckline framing the shoulders. The shape of the dress emphasized a "sculpted" waist brought together by six meticulous seams. The lines of the dress extend in the back creating a train lined with silk organza underneath. Lastly, the three-quarter sleeves give it a touch of "refined modernity," via Brides.
Everything We Know About Kate And William's Newest Property Holding
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new monarch — King Charles III — announced that his eldest son, William, and his, Catherine, were the new Prince and Princess of Wales. In a speech delivered in Welsh at the Welsh Parliament (per Longview News-Journal), Charles explained that the new honor could not be more fitting for his future heir "whose love for this corner of the Earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here."
Prince William Gets Emotional Over The Queen In First Speech Since Her Death
William, Prince of Wales, is still mourning the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. The queen, 96, died "peacefully" at her home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to a statement from the palace that was shared on Instagram. A few weeks later, the queen's cause of death was confirmed as "old age," according to a document published by National Records of Scotland (via People).
We May See Royals All Dressed Up Sooner Than We Thought
After a lifetime of preparation, King Charles III finally ascended the British throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Insider confirms the new sovereign will have a coronation around a year after the queen's passing, but Charles automatically took over as her eldest living child. Considering Her Majesty was in power for a whopping 70 years, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, it's a major change for Britons.
The Crown Has Begun Its Search For A Young Prince Harry
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, Netflix's "The Crown," a dramatized portrayal of the royal family, briefly paused production to pay tribute to the late monarch. Now, production crews for the show are back to work and filming the sixth season of the series, Daily Mail reports.
The Controversial 2023 Met Gala Theme Has Twitter Up In Flames
Anna Wintour has co-chaired the Met Gala — a star-studded celebration of fashion — since 1995, and she's always joined by at least one celebrity, according to Insider. Planning for the event — which takes place on the first Monday of May — starts in autumn of the year before, no detail is overlooked, and Wintour herself oversees the guest list, per TIME. It may seem like it's just an excuse for celebrities to outdo one another with fantastic outfits and get photographed on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but the event is actually a fundraiser and the main revenue source for the museum's Costume Institute, which has over 30,000 pieces, some of which date back to 1400, according to LX News. The 2022 event raised a record-setting $17.4 million, per Billboard.
