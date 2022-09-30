ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wyrz.org

Traffic shift happening on or after Oct. 3 for I-65/State Road 267 interchange project

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
WHITESTOWN, IN
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell begin process to adjust speed limits on select streets

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell continued their discussion on implementing speed limit changes on select streets that have proven to be a concern for community members Monday night. The initial motion was raised by Councilmember Nathan Jenkins of the consistent speeding he has either witnessed or been made...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Meridian and Ball Roads will be closed Friday

MITCHELL – The following roads will be closed on Friday, October 7th. Robinson Construction will be closing Millcreek road between Meridian and Ball roads from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

State Road 39 closure moves north in Jackson County

JACKSON/WASHINGTON, CO.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company reopened the State Road 39 bridge over Pond Creek last Friday following a superstructure replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located between S.R. 256 and S.R. 250. Today (Oct. 3), S.R. 39 will close just under two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Nightly ramp and lane closures begin Monday at S.R. 46 interchange in Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction is continuing work on the $65 million added travel lanes project on I-65 that began early last year. Starting Monday night, October 3rd, crews will begin maintenance and rehabilitation work on bridge beams underneath the I-65 overpass in Columbus....
COLUMBUS, IN
wyrz.org

Stinesville man injured in tree stand fall

(Bloomington) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Monroe County after being dispatched to the area near the 9550 block of Elwren Lane. Initial investigation revealed that Davey Summitt, 70, of Stinesville, was attempting to ascend a tree with a climbing tree stand...
STINESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 4, 2022

5:27 a.m. Report of an unwanted person at Circle K on L Street. 9:02 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1400 block of L Street. It was a false alarm. 9:15 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 9:37 a.m. Theft reported at Walmart. 10:11 a.m....
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Clay County accident sends one to the hospital via air ambulance

CLAY CO. – On Tuesday, October 4, at approximately 8:00 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to an accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 70 near the twenty-three-mile marker westbound. The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Colton Maynor revealed that Judith...
BRAZIL, IN
wbiw.com

Fire consumes home on Shawswick School Road

BEDFORD – Firefighters from Shawswick and Pleasant Run Township Volunteer Fire Departments battled a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Shawswick School Road Monday. The fire was reported at 5:34 p.m. According to Shawswick VFD Chief Bob Brown, when firefighters arrived the mobile home was on the ground. The fire had consumed it.
SHAWSWICK, IN
WTHR

North Split lane changes coming Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

One dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened right before noon in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200...
SHERIDAN, IN
wbiw.com

October board meetings for the City of Bedford

BEDFORD – The following is a schedule of October board meetings for the City of Bedford. Due to Bedford City offices closing on Monday, October 10th in observance of Columbus Day, the Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will meet on Tuesday, October 11th at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300.
BEDFORD, IN
TheHorse.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
PAOLI, IN

