Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
wyrz.org
Traffic shift happening on or after Oct. 3 for I-65/State Road 267 interchange project
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell begin process to adjust speed limits on select streets
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell continued their discussion on implementing speed limit changes on select streets that have proven to be a concern for community members Monday night. The initial motion was raised by Councilmember Nathan Jenkins of the consistent speeding he has either witnessed or been made...
wbiw.com
Meridian and Ball Roads will be closed Friday
MITCHELL – The following roads will be closed on Friday, October 7th. Robinson Construction will be closing Millcreek road between Meridian and Ball roads from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
wbiw.com
State Road 39 closure moves north in Jackson County
JACKSON/WASHINGTON, CO.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company reopened the State Road 39 bridge over Pond Creek last Friday following a superstructure replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located between S.R. 256 and S.R. 250. Today (Oct. 3), S.R. 39 will close just under two...
wbiw.com
Nightly ramp and lane closures begin Monday at S.R. 46 interchange in Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction is continuing work on the $65 million added travel lanes project on I-65 that began early last year. Starting Monday night, October 3rd, crews will begin maintenance and rehabilitation work on bridge beams underneath the I-65 overpass in Columbus....
wyrz.org
Stinesville man injured in tree stand fall
(Bloomington) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Monroe County after being dispatched to the area near the 9550 block of Elwren Lane. Initial investigation revealed that Davey Summitt, 70, of Stinesville, was attempting to ascend a tree with a climbing tree stand...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 4, 2022
5:27 a.m. Report of an unwanted person at Circle K on L Street. 9:02 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1400 block of L Street. It was a false alarm. 9:15 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 9:37 a.m. Theft reported at Walmart. 10:11 a.m....
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest
Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges. It is a...
wbiw.com
Clay County accident sends one to the hospital via air ambulance
CLAY CO. – On Tuesday, October 4, at approximately 8:00 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to an accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 70 near the twenty-three-mile marker westbound. The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Colton Maynor revealed that Judith...
wbiw.com
Richmond, and Carmel become the latest Resilience Cohort communities to adopt climate action plans
INDIANA – Two Hoosier communities recently published their official road maps to address climate change, the culmination of a years-long process kickstarted by the Environmental Resilience Institute’s (ERI’s) Resilience Cohort program. This summer, Richmond and Carmel became the latest Indiana municipalities to lay out a coordinated vision...
wbiw.com
Fire consumes home on Shawswick School Road
BEDFORD – Firefighters from Shawswick and Pleasant Run Township Volunteer Fire Departments battled a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Shawswick School Road Monday. The fire was reported at 5:34 p.m. According to Shawswick VFD Chief Bob Brown, when firefighters arrived the mobile home was on the ground. The fire had consumed it.
North Split lane changes coming Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
Fox 59
One dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened right before noon in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. When...
WISH-TV
Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
wbiw.com
October board meetings for the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – The following is a schedule of October board meetings for the City of Bedford. Due to Bedford City offices closing on Monday, October 10th in observance of Columbus Day, the Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will meet on Tuesday, October 11th at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300.
TheHorse.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
WISH-TV
Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
WANE-TV
Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
