Financial Reports

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Expert Ratings for Morgan Stanley

Within the last quarter, Morgan Stanley MS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Morgan Stanley has an average price target of $96.57 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $92.00.
Why General Motors Stock Popped On Monday

General Motors Co GM shares traded higher Monday after the company highlighted strong sales results from the third quarter. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter, up 24% year-over-year. The company said the jump in sales was due to strong customer demand and improved availability.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Caterpillar 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Caterpillar CAT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.11%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion. Buying $100 In CAT: If an investor had bought $100 of CAT stock 20 years ago, it...
STMicroelectronics To Build Italy Chip Plant With Government Aid To Beef Up Its EV Presence

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM will build an integrated Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrate manufacturing facility in Italy. The facility will support the increasing demand from ST’s customers for SiC devices across automotive and industrial applications as they transition to electrification. Italy will financially support the investment of €730 million over five...
One World Products Provides Update On Its Stock Purchase Agreement For Up To $10M In Funding

Cannabis producer One World Products, Inc. OWPC has filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the recently announced common stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement with an institutional investor for up to $10 million worth of shares issuable over a 36-month period time, based upon the current market price of the stock at the time.
SMART Global Holdings, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Adeia Inc. ADEA fell 12.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Adeia with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17.
Looking At Nike's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nike NKE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
