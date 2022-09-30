Read full article on original website
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...

Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Expert Ratings for Morgan Stanley
Within the last quarter, Morgan Stanley MS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Morgan Stanley has an average price target of $96.57 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $92.00.
Why General Motors Stock Popped On Monday
General Motors Co GM shares traded higher Monday after the company highlighted strong sales results from the third quarter. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter, up 24% year-over-year. The company said the jump in sales was due to strong customer demand and improved availability.

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Caterpillar 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Caterpillar CAT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.11%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion. Buying $100 In CAT: If an investor had bought $100 of CAT stock 20 years ago, it...
STMicroelectronics To Build Italy Chip Plant With Government Aid To Beef Up Its EV Presence
STMicroelectronics N.V. STM will build an integrated Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrate manufacturing facility in Italy. The facility will support the increasing demand from ST’s customers for SiC devices across automotive and industrial applications as they transition to electrification. Italy will financially support the investment of €730 million over five...
Why KalVista Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower By 59%; Here Are 89 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV shares dipped 58.9% to close at $5.85 on Tuesday after the company announced it terminated the KOMPLETE phase 2 clinical trial for KVD824 for the prevention of attacks in people with hereditary angioedema. Oblong, Inc OBLG fell 40.3% to close at $0.2390 after jumping 167% on...
One World Products Provides Update On Its Stock Purchase Agreement For Up To $10M In Funding
Cannabis producer One World Products, Inc. OWPC has filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the recently announced common stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement with an institutional investor for up to $10 million worth of shares issuable over a 36-month period time, based upon the current market price of the stock at the time.
Why Vicinity Motor Is Trading Higher By Over 65%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket
Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV rose 65.4% to $1.72 in pre-market trading. Vicinity Motor started deliveries of the first Class 3 electric truck to roll off the assembly line in Canada. SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS shares rose 53.8% to $7.77 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Tuesday. Agrify Corporation AGFY...
ISM Services Index Might Decline To This Level In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 360 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week...
Is The Market Volatile? Ken Griffin's Citadel Reportedly Registered Double Digit Returns Across All 4 Funds
In a year marked by extreme volatility, all four hedge funds of Ken Griffin’s Citadel Securities have reportedly generated double-digit returns. What Happened: The company’s flagship Wellington multi-strategy fund recorded a return of 2.5% in September, while registering a year-to-date return of about 29%, reported Bloomberg. The company’s...
US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 360 points on Tuesday. The S&P 500 also notched its biggest two-session surge since March 2020.
SMART Global Holdings, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Adeia Inc. ADEA fell 12.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Adeia with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17.
EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Tesla Bear Says Cathie Wood Is A Destroyer Of Capital, '100% Incorrect' About Elon Musk-Led Company
A longtime Tesla Inc TSLA bear is poking holes in the investing approach of one of Wall Street's biggest Tesla bulls. What Happened: GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson called out Ark Invest's Cathie Wood for what he views as a flawed investment approach Tuesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Stock Market Movers."
Looking At Nike's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nike NKE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...

Alibaba, Nio Surge Over 6%: Hang Seng Soars As It Plays Catch-Up With Wall Street After Holiday
Hong Kong markets opened on a strong note on Wednesday morning, taking cues from an upbeat Wall Street session where major indices closed about 3% higher. The benchmark Hang Seng index traded 5% higher in the opening session following a holiday on Tuesday. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba...
As Global Recession Looms, These 3 Dividend Kings Are Primed To Benefit From The Sale Of Necessities
With the SPDR S&P 500 SPY down roughly 22.5% year-to-date, investors may want to turn to blue chip dividend kings. These stocks typically lose less of their value than other stocks in the S&P 500 and increase dividends for 50 consecutive years. For instance, the SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio...
This Chipmaker Plans To Invest $100B In New York To Create Cutting Edge Memory Tech — And 50,000 Jobs
U.S.-based chip-manufacturer Micron Technology, Inc. MU has plans to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to construct a new mega fab in Clay, New York, with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade. The new factory will increase the...
Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...

