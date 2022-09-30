Read full article on original website
Cross Country Gallery: Otsego Invitational
More than 60 schools made their way to Otsego Saturday to compete in the Otsego Bulldog Invitational cross country meet. From St. Joseph County, Three Rivers, Mendon, Centreville, and Colon were in attendance. Runners were split up into races based on their school’s division. The highest placing local runner...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Why are gas prices so high right now in Michigan? An expert answers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices at the pump started to jump once again last week and are now back above $4. The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday, according to AAA. This is nearly $1 more than the state's average last year, which was at $3.21 per gallon.
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Michigan Lottery Chance to win: $10 The Big Spin Instant Game
94.7 WCSX has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to Big Jim’s House October 17-21 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $10...
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
West Michigan native’s Florida home flooded by Ian
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed through the Naples, Florida, home of a woman originally from West Michigan.
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
Michigan fall color update: Part of Upper Peninsula showing some brilliance
The fall color is just starting to emerge in the western Upper Peninsula. Here’s a look at the amount of fall color across our beautiful state of Michigan. The only section of Michigan reporting any meaningful fall color right now is the far western and northwestern part of the Upper Peninsula. The fall color amount is rated at 25 percent to 50 percent.
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
Michigan gas prices on the rise
MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are on the rise after a steady decrease for months. The statewide average price is now $4.17 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is a 23-cent jump from last week. This average is also 33 cents more than last month and...
MDOT accepting applications for snow plow drivers in SW Michigan
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to hire snow plow drivers in several southwest Michigan counties. They say several limited-term positions are available in Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties. The winter maintenance positions may last from October to April but there...
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
Crews searching for missing 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI – Officials are searching for a missing, 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan. George Parkinson has not been seen since he went for a ride on a side-by-side on property in the Rust/Hillman area of Montmorency County at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Parkinson was reported missing...
