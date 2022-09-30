Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt Seen In 1st Photos Since Angelina Jolie’s Allegations Of Violent Acts
Brad Pitt was seen leaving a business compound in Los Angeles on Oct. 4 in these photos. The actor was freshly shaven and wore an all-blue outfit, consisting of a t-shirt, button down shirt and jeans. It was the first time the actor was spotted publicly after ex, Angelina Jolie, filed court documents that claimed he was emotionally and physically abusive to her and their children in 2016. The legal filing was Angelina’s countersuit to a lawsuit that Brad previously filed against her for selling her stake in their Miraval Chateau winery in 2016.
Trump Plans To Unbutton His Shirt And Reveal The Superman Logo Beneath
Former President Donald Trump concocted an elaborate plan to excite and inspire the public following his bout with COVID-19, according to a new book by Maggie Haberman. In “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” Haberman detailed the 45th president’s idea to emerge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and woo the crowd with a demonstration of strength and resilience.
