Brad Pitt was seen leaving a business compound in Los Angeles on Oct. 4 in these photos. The actor was freshly shaven and wore an all-blue outfit, consisting of a t-shirt, button down shirt and jeans. It was the first time the actor was spotted publicly after ex, Angelina Jolie, filed court documents that claimed he was emotionally and physically abusive to her and their children in 2016. The legal filing was Angelina’s countersuit to a lawsuit that Brad previously filed against her for selling her stake in their Miraval Chateau winery in 2016.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO