Iowa City Police investigating death of individual who appears to have fallen from downtown structure
Iowa City Police are investigating the death of an individual who appears to have fallen from the Dubuque Street parking ramp late Saturday night. The Daily Iowan reports police were dispatched just before midnight to East Burlington Street at South Linn Street at 11:55pm. CPR was initiated. The individual was...
Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance
Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
Police: Suspect took gun from bag, pointed it at victim Saturday
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a gun from a bag and pointed it at a victim on Saturday. Nehemiah Wells-Luten faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
Man sentenced to 14 years in deadly John Deere Road crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Five months after a jury convicted him on all four counts brought against him, Armand Cannon has been sentenced to 14 years in the deadly 2019 John Deere Road crash that left Tammy Loos dead on her 51st birthday. Cannon, 27, appeared before a judge...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Traffic stop leads to drug charges against Iowa City man
A traffic stop has led to drug charges against an Iowa City man. 37-year-old Dustin Stucker of the Knollwood Mobile Home Park on Highway 1 Northeast was stopped in the 300 block of South Lucas Street just before 6pm August 9th because of excessive speed, an improper brake light, and an improper left turn. Upon contact, Stucker admitted there was a bong inside the vehicle.
UPDATE: Identities released in Sunday morning crash in East Moline
UPDATE, October 4, 12:15 p.m. According to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, Elias E. Rocha, age 31 of East Moline, and Alexia B. DeWalsche, age 31 of East Moline, were killed in the crash. The incident is still considered an open and active investigation by the East Moline Police Department. EARLIER: Two people are […]
IC man accused of abusing his dog faces assault charge after allegedly punching bystander who attempted to intervene
An Iowa City man accused of abusing his dog faces an additional assault charge after allegedly punching a bystander who tried to intervene. Iowa City Police were called to the Ped Mall in front of TCB at 1:30 Saturday afternoon for a report of a subject making threats while holding a knife. A second caller reported a man abusing his dog in front of Brother’s and threatening to stab the reporting party.
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, was sentenced Sept. 27, 2022, to 12 years in prison following his guilty pleas to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams and More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, law enforcement identified Spiker as part of a drug...
North Liberty couple to receive millions in settlement with UI medical personnel
The State of Iowa’s Appeal Board unanimously approved a nearly $4 million settlement payment to a North Liberty couple who lost their toddler son because of a strep infection that remained undiagnosed after days of visits to University of Iowa-affiliated clinics and facilities. The Gazette reports that Scott and...
Deputy: Meth, hydrocodone found in vehicle during traffic stop
A 37-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after a deputy found her in a car with methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Friday. Monica Vasquez faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp; and four serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, court records say.
IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death
An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register
Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
Iowa City man who allegedly stole electric bike found with meth
An Iowa City man who was caught stealing an e-bike was reportedly found with meth on his person. The incident occurred at the UIHC ramp #1 in the overnight hours of September 27th. 28-year-old Christopher Dahlhauser was reportedly observed on surveillance cameras stealing an electric bike from the south end of the ramp. When he was caught, he was reportedly wearing the same red shoes and red ball cap that was observed in the video.
One person seriously injured after crash in Jones County on Saturday
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were injured, including one with serious injuries, after a crash in Jones County over the weekend. Stephanie Bruck was driving eastbound oh Highway E17 when Dwight Reid hit her car around 2 pm on Saturday. Both cars came to rest in...
Have you seen this shoplifter?
Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion
(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
