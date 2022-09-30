Read full article on original website
France 24
US crush China to win women's basketball World Cup for 11th time
Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team that stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games. The US went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome -- the biggest-ever crowd for a women's basketball match in Australia.
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title with victory over Marin Cilic
Novak Djokovic cruised to his 89th tour title as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday (2 October).The 35-year-old, playing in his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, eased past second seed Cilic 6-3 6-4 to take his third tour-level crown of the year.Top seed Djokovic went through the tournament without surrendering a single set to become the first man to win on hard, clay and grass courts this season.Djokovic was threatened only briefly as he served for the first set, producing back-to-back aces to deny Cilic the opportunity to break back.The world No 7 broke swiftly in the second, too, and pushed home the advantage to win the match in one hour hour and 35 minutes. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
BBC
BBC Sport Africa TV: Liberia's Sprint Star
Joseph Fahnbulleh just missed out on a famous medal at this year's World Championships, by four hundredths of a second, in the 200m final. Should he improve upon his fourth place, the 21-year-old would become the first world championship medallist from Liberia - even though it is a country he has never visited.
BBC
Onome Ebi: Veteran African history maker, 39, joins Spain's top flight
Veteran Nigeria defender Onome Ebi has joined newly-promoted Spanish women's top-flight side Levante Las Planas ten months before the next Women's World Cup. The 39-year-old, who started her career in 2001 in Nigeria, penned a one-year deal as she tries to stay in shape ahead of the 2023 finals. The...
KEYT
French soccer game suspended for 15 minutes after tear gas
TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Play was briefly suspended in a French league soccer game after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe. Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room. The game resumed after an interruption of about 15 minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse. Crowd trouble has been a concern in the French league this weekend. France’s interior ministry banned Nice supporters from attending the game at Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and even from visiting the French capital. Fan violence often marred French soccer last season.
UEFA・
Soccer-Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt headlines Qatar exhibit during World Cup
Oct 1 (Reuters) - The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand of God" goal will be on display as part of an exhibit that will open ahead of this year's World Cup, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum said on Saturday.
India wins T20 series with 16-run victory over South Africa
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — David Miller’s second Twenty20 century went in vain as India beat South Africa by 16 runs on Sunday to win the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Miller scored 106 not out off 47 balls after South Africa had been reduced to 47-3...
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: Where To Watch, Live Stream, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
All the key details for the North London derby clash between Arsenal and Spurs.
Wolves sack Bruno Lage after slipping into drop zone with West Ham defeat
Bruno Lage has been dismissed after 16 months at the helm, with ex-Olympiakos manager Pedro Martins in the frame to replace him
ESPN
Ecuador's tiny Independiente del Valle overcome Brazilian hegemony to win Copa Sudamericana
You will have to look hard for a more extraordinary story in contemporary football than that of Independiente del Valle, a tiny club from Ecuador. Some 15 years ago, they were taken over by investors with the idea of producing players to transfer out of the club at a profit. The project has been so successful that around half the Ecuador national squad were produced or developed by the club. If that wasn't remarkable enough on its own, while they continually lose their best young players to bigger teams in the global transfer market, to their own surprise they have found out that they can also win titles while they do it.
MLS・
