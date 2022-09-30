Trevor Noah & Dua Lipa Were Seen Kissing a Day Before He Announced He’s Leaving the ‘Daily Show’

One kiss is all it takes? Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were out on a date right before The Daily Show host announced his departure from the iconic satire comedy show. The two were spotted in downtown New York City on a late-night date.

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the “Levitating” singer and the Born a Crime author were spotted at Miss Lily’s in the East Village in New York City. An eyewitness told DailyMail, who obtained pictures of the two cuddling it up, “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.” Dua previously split from her longtime on-and-off boyfriend Anwar Hadid in December 2021, while Trevor reportedly split from Minka Kelly in May 2022.

The sighting comes a day before Trevor announced his departure from The Daily Show. The 38-year-old comedian has hosted the show for seven years after Jon Stewart left the show in 2014. In his announcement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, he told the audience, “It has been seven years since we started The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. This week is our anniversary, and one of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing … is a feeling of gratitude. The journey we’ve been on together has been wild.” He continued, “There’s so many people who make this thing come together. I want to say thank you for an amazing seven years. It’s been truly wild.”

He reminisced on the great times he had on the show. He recalled, “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something I’ve never expected. Everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic. I realized after seven years that my time is up. But in the most beautiful way. I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh when the stories are particularly s—ty even on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.” He also said that he missed traveling, learning languages and putting on shows after being in his apartment for two years. He gratefully thanked the audience for their love and he quipped, “I never dreamed that I would be here. I felt like I was in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came into a tour of what the previous show was, and then I got handed the keys.” Trevor’s departure date is not confirmed, but said he’s not “disappearing.”

