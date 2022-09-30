ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling "Bully" Kanye West a "Joke"

Watch: Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE" It only took about four or five seconds for Gigi Hadid to publicly address Kanye West. As the Grammy winner held his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris on Oct. 3, many attendees took to social media to express their criticism on his latest line—one of which included Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.
Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a whole lot since their off-and-on relationship began. The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how […]
E! News

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
E! News

Is Jason Gaskell Leaving Below Deck Mediterranean? His Season 7 Fate Revealed

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Looks like it's anchors aweigh for Below Deck Mediterranean's Jason Gaskell. The show's Sept. 26 episode concluded with a heated conversation between Jason and bosun Storm Smith regarding his behavior with the rest of the crew. And in Bravo's sneak peek at the series' Oct. 3 episode, Jason makes up his mind about his future on the boat.
E! News

Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo

Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
E! News

Why Gabby Windey Wants to Quit DWTS "Every Day"—And How Fiancé Erich Schwer Supports Her

Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support. Gabby Windey isn't alone on her Dancing with the Stars journey. The former Bachelorette, who is taking part in season 31 of the competition series, is being supported by fiancé Erich Schwer as she makes a bid for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. However, no matter how many top scores she receives, Gabby revealed exclusively to E! News that she still struggles with doubts over whether or not to continue.
E! News

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Claim She Wore a Fat Suit in Movie Till

Watch: Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking" Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her character's physical appearance in the movie Till. After a reviewer criticized Goldberg's alleged fat suit in the biographical drama, Goldberg corrected the critic on the The View, stating that there was no such costume involved in her portrayal of Alma Carthan. Carthan is Emmett Till's grandmother and mother of Mamie Till, whose pursuit of justice for her son's killing is the center of the movie.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Seen In 1st Photos Since Angelina Jolie’s Allegations Of Violent Acts

Brad Pitt was seen leaving a business compound in Los Angeles on Oct. 4 in these photos. The actor was freshly shaven and wore an all-blue outfit, consisting of a t-shirt, button down shirt and jeans. It was the first time the actor was spotted publicly after ex, Angelina Jolie, filed court documents that claimed he was emotionally and physically abusive to her and their children in 2016. The legal filing was Angelina’s countersuit to a lawsuit that Brad previously filed against her for selling her stake in their Miraval Chateau winery in 2016.
E! News

Kristen Stewart's Edgy New Haircut Is the Perfect Mix Between a Mullet and Pixie

Watch: Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway. Forget the French girl trend, Kristen Stewart just brought grunge to Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show. The actress most certainly stole the spotlight while attending the luxury label's spring/summer 2023 runway presentation on Oct. 4, as she debuted an edgy hairstyle that was a mix between a mullet and a pixie cut.
E! News

Devon Sawa Reacts to Christina Ricci Calling Her Casper Acting "Terrible"

Watch: Devon Sawa REACTS to Christina Ricci's Casper Critique. Devon Sawa totally gets Christina Ricci's embarrassment over her acting in Casper. After Ricci recently revealed she thinks her performance in the beloved '90s film is "terrible," her former co-star is weighing in on her criticism of herself. In fact, Sawa says he definitely can relate to her sentiments.
E! News

What Hailey Bieber Learned From "Mistakes" During Rhode Launch

Watch: Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Lowest Moment. Hailey Bieber is grateful for her rocky rhode to finding success in business. While speaking at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit, the 25-year-old spoke about the challenges she faced when launching her Rhode skincare brand. "I am a crazy...
