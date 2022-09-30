Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West’s Yeezy Show
Watch: Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE" Kendall Jenner seemed to have her pal Jaden Smith back after he walked out of Kanye West's controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Following the Oct. 3 show—which saw the "Donda" rapper and...
North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings. Keeping up with the runways. Taking command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West opened the star-studded fashion show on Oct. 2. As the "Donda" rapper modeled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble, his daughter North...
Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling "Bully" Kanye West a "Joke"
Watch: Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE" It only took about four or five seconds for Gigi Hadid to publicly address Kanye West. As the Grammy winner held his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris on Oct. 3, many attendees took to social media to express their criticism on his latest line—one of which included Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a whole lot since their off-and-on relationship began. The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how […]
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Why Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Aren’t Allowed to Have Social Media
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. Sarah Michelle Gellar has nothing but the best intentions. The Do Revenge actress recently revealed that she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr., made the decision not to allow their kids Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, access to online platforms. "Our...
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
Go Inside Tay Dome’s Floral Bridal Shower Before Wedding to Taylor Lautner
Watch: Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner. Forget werewolves: She's shapeshifting into a bride. Before tying the knot with Taylor Lautner, Tay Dome celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a stylish floral-themed bridal shower. On Oct. 3, the registered nurse posted several photos to Instagram from the...
Is Jason Gaskell Leaving Below Deck Mediterranean? His Season 7 Fate Revealed
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Looks like it's anchors aweigh for Below Deck Mediterranean's Jason Gaskell. The show's Sept. 26 episode concluded with a heated conversation between Jason and bosun Storm Smith regarding his behavior with the rest of the crew. And in Bravo's sneak peek at the series' Oct. 3 episode, Jason makes up his mind about his future on the boat.
No Doubt You’ll Love Gwen Stefani’s Birthday Presents From Blake Shelton and Her Sons
Watch: Gwen Stefani Returning to The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani is just a girl celebrating her hella good birthday. On Oct. 3, she showed off the gorgeous bouquet of pink, lavender and orange flowers husband Blake Shelton got her as she rang in 53. As she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank U husband @Blake Shelton."
Adam Levine Returns to the Stage After Cheating Scandal With Support From Wife Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Adam Levine hit the stage for his first show since responding to an Instagram model's allegations that she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The 43-year-old performed with his band on Oct. 1 at The Event, an annual fundraising gala, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Spotted backstage: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, who appeared to be in great spirits.
Why Gabby Windey Wants to Quit DWTS "Every Day"—And How Fiancé Erich Schwer Supports Her
Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support. Gabby Windey isn't alone on her Dancing with the Stars journey. The former Bachelorette, who is taking part in season 31 of the competition series, is being supported by fiancé Erich Schwer as she makes a bid for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. However, no matter how many top scores she receives, Gabby revealed exclusively to E! News that she still struggles with doubts over whether or not to continue.
Christina Haack Says She Won't Show Son Hudson on TV or Social Media Following Battle With Ex Ant Anstead
Watch: Christina Haack SLAMS Ex Ant Anstead's "Manipulation Tactics" Christina Haack is yelling cut. One week after Ant Anstead filed for legal custody of their son Hudson, accusing his ex-wife of "exploiting" the 3-year-old, she has announced that she has decided to keep the child out of the spotlight going forward.
Why Shaquille O'Neal Is Publicly Supporting Adam Levine Amid His Scandal
Watch: Shaq Talks Origin of Aaron Carter's Hit Song "That's How I Beat Shaq" In the wake of Adam Levine's scandal, Shaquille O'Neal isn't putting his friendship with the singer on the sidelines. Over the weekend, the Maroon 5 frontman hit the stage at the NBA star's fundraising gala on...
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Claim She Wore a Fat Suit in Movie Till
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking" Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her character's physical appearance in the movie Till. After a reviewer criticized Goldberg's alleged fat suit in the biographical drama, Goldberg corrected the critic on the The View, stating that there was no such costume involved in her portrayal of Alma Carthan. Carthan is Emmett Till's grandmother and mother of Mamie Till, whose pursuit of justice for her son's killing is the center of the movie.
Brad Pitt Seen In 1st Photos Since Angelina Jolie’s Allegations Of Violent Acts
Brad Pitt was seen leaving a business compound in Los Angeles on Oct. 4 in these photos. The actor was freshly shaven and wore an all-blue outfit, consisting of a t-shirt, button down shirt and jeans. It was the first time the actor was spotted publicly after ex, Angelina Jolie, filed court documents that claimed he was emotionally and physically abusive to her and their children in 2016. The legal filing was Angelina’s countersuit to a lawsuit that Brad previously filed against her for selling her stake in their Miraval Chateau winery in 2016.
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update on Baby Plans With Travis Barker After Pausing IVF Journey
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals HOW FAR She'd Go For Flawless Skin. If it's meant to be, it will be... bible. Kourtney Kardashian is getting candid over what led her and Travis Barker to hit the pause button on trying conceive a baby using in vitro fertilization earlier this year. "It...
Kristen Stewart's Edgy New Haircut Is the Perfect Mix Between a Mullet and Pixie
Watch: Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway. Forget the French girl trend, Kristen Stewart just brought grunge to Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show. The actress most certainly stole the spotlight while attending the luxury label's spring/summer 2023 runway presentation on Oct. 4, as she debuted an edgy hairstyle that was a mix between a mullet and a pixie cut.
Devon Sawa Reacts to Christina Ricci Calling Her Casper Acting "Terrible"
Watch: Devon Sawa REACTS to Christina Ricci's Casper Critique. Devon Sawa totally gets Christina Ricci's embarrassment over her acting in Casper. After Ricci recently revealed she thinks her performance in the beloved '90s film is "terrible," her former co-star is weighing in on her criticism of herself. In fact, Sawa says he definitely can relate to her sentiments.
What Hailey Bieber Learned From "Mistakes" During Rhode Launch
Watch: Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Lowest Moment. Hailey Bieber is grateful for her rocky rhode to finding success in business. While speaking at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit, the 25-year-old spoke about the challenges she faced when launching her Rhode skincare brand. "I am a crazy...
